Study provides new perspective on Washington state’s Channeled Scablands, carved by the Missoula megafloods at the end of the last ice age. As ice sheets began melting at the end of the last ice age, a series of cataclysmic floods called the Missoula megafloods scoured the landscape of eastern Washington, carving long, deep channels and towering cliffs through an area now known as the Channeled Scablands. They were among the largest known floods in Earth’s history, and geologists struggling to reconstruct them have now identified a crucial factor governing their flows.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO