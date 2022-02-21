ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared

SPOKANE, Wash. - Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. "Everything was broken, everything was just...
SPOKANE, WA
Moscow murder suspect appointed public defender in Idaho

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Anne Taylor has been appointed to represent Bryan Kohberger once he arrives in Idaho after being extradited from Pennsylvania. Kohberger is the suspect in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. He was arrested at his parents'...
MOSCOW, ID
Hayden man arrested after discharging weapon, firing into neighbors' apartments

HAYDEN, Idaho - A man was arrested Monday after neighbors reported he was shooting at their apartments, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) reports. On Jan. 2, a resident at Matthews Apartments in Hayden called 911 to report 40-year-old Josh Cottrell was screaming and discharging a weapon inside his apartment. A second caller told 911 bullets were entering their apartment through the front door.
HAYDEN, ID
Prep roundup: GSL wrestling results; Lake City football hires Byron Hout

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across the region. Mt. Spokane 69, Ferris 7: Tanner Crosby (106 pounds), Jackson Hale (182) and Daren Airey (285) won by pin and the Wildcats (4-0) beat the visiting Saxons (1-3). Mead 70, North Central 3:...
SPOKANE, WA
Prep roundup: Jamil Miller scores 27 points to lead Gonzaga Prep past North Central; Lewis and Clark girls top University.

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted. Gonzaga Prep 74, North Central 51: Jamil Miller scored 27 points, Jayce Swanson added 13 and the visiting Bullpups (9-1) beat the Wolfpack (3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Elijah Williams led North Central with 22 points and Jacori Ervin added 13.
SPOKANE, WA

