Spokane police looking for help identifying Washington Trust Bank robbery suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is requesting help from the public to identify a man suspected of robbing the Washington Trust Bank on South Grand Boulevard Tuesday evening. SPD officers responded to the robbery at about 4:45 p.m. If you have any information or can identify the...
Law enforcement investigating bomb scare at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center's emergency department is back open after shutting down while law enforcement initially responded to a call regarding a potential explosive device. According to Spokane Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer, a man came to the hospital by air ambulance and while he...
Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. "Everything was broken, everything was just...
Moscow murder suspect appointed public defender in Idaho
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Chief Public Defender Anne Taylor has been appointed to represent Bryan Kohberger once he arrives in Idaho after being extradited from Pennsylvania. Kohberger is the suspect in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. He was arrested at his parents'...
Hayden man arrested after discharging weapon, firing into neighbors' apartments
HAYDEN, Idaho - A man was arrested Monday after neighbors reported he was shooting at their apartments, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) reports. On Jan. 2, a resident at Matthews Apartments in Hayden called 911 to report 40-year-old Josh Cottrell was screaming and discharging a weapon inside his apartment. A second caller told 911 bullets were entering their apartment through the front door.
Spokane artist's handmade leather masks featured in Disney's live-action Encanto concert
SPOKANE, Wash. - A childhood passion stretched into adulthood has led to one local artist seeing her work featured in Disney's “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” in Los Angeles, a live-action concert. “I can’t remember a time when it wasn’t something I wanted to be spending my time...
Prep roundup: GSL wrestling results; Lake City football hires Byron Hout
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across the region. Mt. Spokane 69, Ferris 7: Tanner Crosby (106 pounds), Jackson Hale (182) and Daren Airey (285) won by pin and the Wildcats (4-0) beat the visiting Saxons (1-3). Mead 70, North Central 3:...
Prep roundup: Jamil Miller scores 27 points to lead Gonzaga Prep past North Central; Lewis and Clark girls top University.
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted. Gonzaga Prep 74, North Central 51: Jamil Miller scored 27 points, Jayce Swanson added 13 and the visiting Bullpups (9-1) beat the Wolfpack (3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Elijah Williams led North Central with 22 points and Jacori Ervin added 13.
