We're a few weeks away from the start of the new league year in the NFL on March 16, which involves free agency and the ability for teams to make trades. Between now and then, the NFL Scouting Combine will also happen. Before you know it, the draft will be here, and then minicamps. For a league that only plays games for about five months of the calendar, this is a reminder that the league has mastered the art of the 12-month news cycle.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO