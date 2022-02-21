Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Excellent in return to action

Ingles underwent successful reconstructive ACL surgery on his left knee Wednesday. Ingles initially hurt his knee Jan. 30 while playing with the Jazz and was diagnosed with the season-ending injury one day later. Utah then traded him to Portland on Feb. 9, with his expiring contract representing most of his appeal to the Trail Blazers. Given the timing of his injury along with the recovery timeline associated with ACL tears, Ingles is likely to miss the majority of the 2022-23 season, if not all of it. Portland will presumably allow Ingles to complete his rehab program on his own before he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO