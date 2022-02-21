ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Excellent in return to action

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Wedgewood stopped 32 of 33 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Stars. Wedgewood made his first appearance since Feb. 1 after missing...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Not playing Tuesday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against Ottawa, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello was a late scratch Tuesday and it's currently unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has 52 points, including 19 on the man advantage, with a plus-19 rating this season. With Zuccarello out, Nico Sturm will slide into the lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Expects to play Friday

Brogdon (Achilles) said Wednesday that he expects to play in Friday's matchup against Oklahoma City, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. Brogdon missed significant time prior to the All-Star break and has appeared in just three games since Dec. 15. However, he participated in practice Wednesday and said afterward that he'd be able to suit up if the team's matchup against the Thunder was held Wednesday. While the Pacers will presumably see how Brogdon fares in the coming days before officially determining his status for Friday's game, he's trending in the right direction ahead of the second half of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Likely returning Thursday

Markkanen (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons. Markkanen practiced Wednesday, and things went well enough for him to intend to suit up for the first game out of the All-Star break. A sprained right ankle has kept him sidelined since late January. He'll presumably be eased back into his full role, and the Cavs have some flexibility with how well Kevin Love has been playing. In his 10 healthy January games, Markkanen averaged 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.9 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Back at practice Thursday

Mitchell (illness) participated in the Jazz's practice session Thursday and should be available for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Over the weekend, Mitchell came down with an upper-respiratory infection, resulting in him being held out of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game as a precaution. Mitchell's presence at practice just a few days later suggests he's feeling healthy again, so he should be ready to go Friday when Utah opens its second-half schedule.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out at least four weeks

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Nurkic will miss at least four weeks due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Nurkic's expected absence through the end of March is a major blow to the Trail Blazers, who currently occupy the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. During Portland's four-game winning streak leading into the All-Star break, Nurkic had been playing his best basketball of the season, posting averages of 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest during that stretch. While Nurkic is sidelined, Trendon Watford -- who was recently upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract -- and 10-day signee Drew Eubanks are expected to cover most of the minutes at center. Portland may also look to the open market to add depth in the frontcourt.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Joe Ingles: Knee surgery completed

Ingles underwent successful reconstructive ACL surgery on his left knee Wednesday. Ingles initially hurt his knee Jan. 30 while playing with the Jazz and was diagnosed with the season-ending injury one day later. Utah then traded him to Portland on Feb. 9, with his expiring contract representing most of his appeal to the Trail Blazers. Given the timing of his injury along with the recovery timeline associated with ACL tears, Ingles is likely to miss the majority of the 2022-23 season, if not all of it. Portland will presumably allow Ingles to complete his rehab program on his own before he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Matt Dermody: Reaches deal with Cubs

Dermody signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Feb. 8. Following a one-year stop in Japan with the Saitama Seibu Lions, Dermody will return to North America ahead of his age-31 season. The southpaw has previously appeared in the majors in the 2016, 2017 and 2020 seasons with the Blue Jays and Cubs, compiling a 5.13 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 29 career relief appearances. He'll likely open the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Iowa.
MLB

