NHL

Stars' Joe Pavelski: Delivers helper on deflection

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Pavelski notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes. Pavelski deflected...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Dallas Stars: Re-sign Joe Pavelski before it’s too late

With the NHL trade deadline approaching, there’s been a lot of speculation surrounding the Dallas Stars. One of the main points of emphasis has surrounded John Klingberg. Wanting a contract extension during the offseason, both parties couldn’t reach an agreement. Dallas then gave permission to Klingberg and his agent to seek a trade.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Matthew Highmore: Chips in with helper

Logged an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken. Highmore had the secondary helper on Tyler Motte's goal just 11 seconds into the game. This was Highmore's first point in three games since returning from COVID-19. The 25-year-old forward has seven points in 25 outings this season, matching his output from 42 appearances last year. He's added 30 shots on goal, 26 hits, 23 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating while playing mainly in a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Sam Carrick: Records helper

Carrick logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks. Carrick has amassed three assists in his last two games as the Ducks continue to enjoy a run of production from their fourth-line. The 30-year-old is up to 16 points, 59 shots on net, 69 hits and 49 PIM in 40 outings. Carrick's offense won't turn many heads, but his physical play could be of value in deeper fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Roope Hintz: Picks up shorthanded helper

Hintz logged a shorthanded assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets. Hintz set up Jamie Benn for a tying goal at 17:50 of the second period, which helped the Stars turn the tide in the contest. In February, Hintz has a solid six points through eight games. The Finn is up to 43 points in 48 contests overall, matching his career-best output from last season. He's amassed 16 power-play points and three more while shorthanded this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Joe Pavelski, Stars begin preliminary extension talks

One big name of intrigue could soon be removed from the Trade Targets board: Joe Pavelski. Sources say the Stars and Joe Pavelski’s camp have engaged in preliminary contract extension talks, which have gone well and seem to indicate there has been some traction there. While a deal...
NHL
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Not expected to play Wednesday

Okposo is dealing with an illness and is not expected to participate in Wednesday's game against Montreal, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo has averaged 16:22 of ice time -- 1:42 during the power play -- and lit the lamp five times over the last nine games. Coach Don Granato said Okposo is not entirely ruled out for Wednesday, but the team is expecting to go without him versus Montreal.
NHL
theScore

Stars GM hopes to extend Pavelski before trade deadline

One of the best players mentioned in trade deadline rumors may not become available after all. Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill said he hopes to sign pending unrestricted free-agent forward Joe Pavelski to an extension. "That's what I hope," Nill told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. "I want to see...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Not playing Tuesday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against Ottawa, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello was a late scratch Tuesday and it's currently unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has 52 points, including 19 on the man advantage, with a plus-19 rating this season. With Zuccarello out, Nico Sturm will slide into the lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Expects to play Friday

Brogdon (Achilles) said Wednesday that he expects to play in Friday's matchup against Oklahoma City, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. Brogdon missed significant time prior to the All-Star break and has appeared in just three games since Dec. 15. However, he participated in practice Wednesday and said afterward that he'd be able to suit up if the team's matchup against the Thunder was held Wednesday. While the Pacers will presumably see how Brogdon fares in the coming days before officially determining his status for Friday's game, he's trending in the right direction ahead of the second half of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Back at practice Thursday

Mitchell (illness) participated in the Jazz's practice session Thursday and should be available for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Over the weekend, Mitchell came down with an upper-respiratory infection, resulting in him being held out of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game as a precaution. Mitchell's presence at practice just a few days later suggests he's feeling healthy again, so he should be ready to go Friday when Utah opens its second-half schedule.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Joe Ingles: Knee surgery completed

Ingles underwent successful reconstructive ACL surgery on his left knee Wednesday. Ingles initially hurt his knee Jan. 30 while playing with the Jazz and was diagnosed with the season-ending injury one day later. Utah then traded him to Portland on Feb. 9, with his expiring contract representing most of his appeal to the Trail Blazers. Given the timing of his injury along with the recovery timeline associated with ACL tears, Ingles is likely to miss the majority of the 2022-23 season, if not all of it. Portland will presumably allow Ingles to complete his rehab program on his own before he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Likely returning Thursday

Markkanen (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons. Markkanen practiced Wednesday, and things went well enough for him to intend to suit up for the first game out of the All-Star break. A sprained right ankle has kept him sidelined since late January. He'll presumably be eased back into his full role, and the Cavs have some flexibility with how well Kevin Love has been playing. In his 10 healthy January games, Markkanen averaged 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.9 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out at least four weeks

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Nurkic will miss at least four weeks due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Nurkic's expected absence through the end of March is a major blow to the Trail Blazers, who currently occupy the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. During Portland's four-game winning streak leading into the All-Star break, Nurkic had been playing his best basketball of the season, posting averages of 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest during that stretch. While Nurkic is sidelined, Trendon Watford -- who was recently upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract -- and 10-day signee Drew Eubanks are expected to cover most of the minutes at center. Portland may also look to the open market to add depth in the frontcourt.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cowboys coaching staff: Dallas interested in adding TSU assistant to fill need on special teams

With the retention of both Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn as coordinators and the decision to stick with Mike McCarthy as head coach for 2022, along with valuable assistants like Joe Whitt Jr. staying put after interviewing with several teams (at least for now), the coaching staff for the Dallas Cowboys remained intact this offseason. That was until the Minnesota Vikings hired Matt Daniels to be their special teams coordinator under newly-hired head coach Kevin O'Connell -- Daniels having served as assistant special teams coordinator in Dallas (and, previously, in Los Angeles) under John "Bones" Fassel.
NFL

