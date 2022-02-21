Stars' Roope Hintz: Scores on double-deflection

The Nets will evaluate Harris this week before deciding whether or not he may require a second surgery on his left ankle, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reports. Earlier this month, Harris' agent, Mark Bartelstein, indicated that a second surgery may be necessary for the 30-year-old wing, and it appears that's still very much a possibility. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Nets will use the next several days to evaluate Harris, after which the two sides will come together on a decision. If another surgery is deemed necessary, it's likely that Harris would be shelved for at least the remainder of the regular season. The Virginia product hasn't played since Nov. 14 at Oklahoma City.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO