ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Roope Hintz: Scores on double-deflection

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hintz scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes. A Miro Heiskanen shot pinged...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Stars' Denis Gurianov: Scores equalizer Wednesday

Gurianov scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets. Gurianov tied the game in the third period, and his goal snapped a four-game point drought. Consistency continues to be an issue for the 24-year-old -- he's yet to have a point streak longer than four games. The winger is at 22 points, 107 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-1 rating through 46 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Likely to play Thursday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello missed Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to the injury, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Fantasy managers will want to double-check on Zuccarello's status ahead of Thursday's contest. If he is able to return, he'll likely play on the top line with power-play time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Not expected to play Wednesday

Okposo is dealing with an illness and is not expected to participate in Wednesday's game against Montreal, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo has averaged 16:22 of ice time -- 1:42 during the power play -- and lit the lamp five times over the last nine games. Coach Don Granato said Okposo is not entirely ruled out for Wednesday, but the team is expecting to go without him versus Montreal.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Miro Heiskanen
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deflection#Coyotes
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Likely returning Thursday

Markkanen (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons. Markkanen practiced Wednesday, and things went well enough for him to intend to suit up for the first game out of the All-Star break. A sprained right ankle has kept him sidelined since late January. He'll presumably be eased back into his full role, and the Cavs have some flexibility with how well Kevin Love has been playing. In his 10 healthy January games, Markkanen averaged 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.9 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Back at practice Thursday

Mitchell (illness) participated in the Jazz's practice session Thursday and should be available for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Over the weekend, Mitchell came down with an upper-respiratory infection, resulting in him being held out of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game as a precaution. Mitchell's presence at practice just a few days later suggests he's feeling healthy again, so he should be ready to go Friday when Utah opens its second-half schedule.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Joe Ingles: Knee surgery completed

Ingles underwent successful reconstructive ACL surgery on his left knee Wednesday. Ingles initially hurt his knee Jan. 30 while playing with the Jazz and was diagnosed with the season-ending injury one day later. Utah then traded him to Portland on Feb. 9, with his expiring contract representing most of his appeal to the Trail Blazers. Given the timing of his injury along with the recovery timeline associated with ACL tears, Ingles is likely to miss the majority of the 2022-23 season, if not all of it. Portland will presumably allow Ingles to complete his rehab program on his own before he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nets' Joe Harris: Second surgery still possible

The Nets will evaluate Harris this week before deciding whether or not he may require a second surgery on his left ankle, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reports. Earlier this month, Harris' agent, Mark Bartelstein, indicated that a second surgery may be necessary for the 30-year-old wing, and it appears that's still very much a possibility. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Nets will use the next several days to evaluate Harris, after which the two sides will come together on a decision. If another surgery is deemed necessary, it's likely that Harris would be shelved for at least the remainder of the regular season. The Virginia product hasn't played since Nov. 14 at Oklahoma City.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Doesn't practice Thursday

Gay (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session due to a non-COVID illness, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay missed five consecutive games ahead of the All-Star break due to right knee soreness. It's not yet clear whether his knee injury or illness will impact his availability for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out at least four weeks

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Nurkic will miss at least four weeks due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Nurkic's expected absence through the end of March is a major blow to the Trail Blazers, who currently occupy the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. During Portland's four-game winning streak leading into the All-Star break, Nurkic had been playing his best basketball of the season, posting averages of 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest during that stretch. While Nurkic is sidelined, Trendon Watford -- who was recently upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract -- and 10-day signee Drew Eubanks are expected to cover most of the minutes at center. Portland may also look to the open market to add depth in the frontcourt.
NBA
CBS Sports

JJ Redick calls Zion Williamson 'a detached teammate' after hearing he didn't contact new Pelican CJ McCollum

After being traded by the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the trade deadline, guard CJ McCollum recently said the one player he had yet to hear from since the deal was new teammate Zion Williamson. However, since his interview on TNT during All-Star Weekend, McCollum said Williamson has reached out to him and the two have spoken, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews on Tuesday.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy