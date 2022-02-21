Rebounding woes plague Robert Morris in last home game of regular season
MOON TOWNSHIP– Robert Morris (12-13, 10-10 Horizon) came off of its first three-game win streak of the season looking to extend their win streak to four against the Northern Kentucky Norse (18-7, 12-6). RMU kicked off the day honoring the team’s seniors to celebrate Senior Day. The Norse...
The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team finished the 2021-22 regular season with an 18-9 record. The Cougars are ranked 4th in the 3rd Region in RPI and 8th in the state in defensive average, giving up only 49.1 points per game. McLean County hosted the Butler County...
7-Pine-Richland (12-11) at 2-Fox Chapel (21-1) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Butler (13-9)/3-Central Catholic (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Pine-Richland had no trouble with No. 10 Bethel Park in a 64-41 first-round victory. Joey Dudkowski, who came into the playoffs averaging 15 points, put up 26 against the Blackhawks. Luke Shanahan added 12 points in the win, the Rams’ second straight after a four-game losing skid late in the regular season. Pine-Richland finished tied with Butler for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated North Hills. The Rams last made a run to a WPIAL title in 2017 when they defeated Butler to capture the 6A crown … Fox Chapel is on a roll, having won 20 games in a row since a 30-point loss to North Hills at the season-opening North Hills tournament Dec. 11. The Foxes held off Central Catholic for the Section 3 title. Fox Chapel averaged 67.8 points in the regular season, good for third in Class 6A behind North Hills (75.3) and Butler (69.8). Senior Eli Yofan leads the Foxes in scoring at 20.4 points a game. He surpassed Matt D’Amico’s all-time Fox Chapel boys basketball scoring record (1,437) with a layup in the second quarter of a Feb. 8 victory over Norwin.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Thursday that Fred Hoiberg will return as the Cornhuskers' men's basketball coach next season. The Cornhuskers' loss at Northwestern earlier this week dropped their record to 7-20 overall in the 2021-22 campaign, including a 1-15 mark in the Big Ten Conference. In three seasons at the helm, Hoiberg has a 6-49 record in conference play.
Capturing Nebraska women’s basketball’s 20th win of the season did not come easy. After a tumultuous week that saw an assistant coach suspended and a player leave the roster, the Huskers prevailed in a 23-point victory over Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. The win marked the second time in the last six seasons under Nebraska head coach Amy Williams that the team has had at least 20 wins in a season, with the first coming in the 2017-2018 season.
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
