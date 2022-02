Judaline Cassidy is a New York City-based plumber working in the trades for more than 25 years. Judaline advocates for women in the trades gaining valuable insight into what it takes to be a plumber. We spoke with her to get a better idea of daily life on the job and asked her to give us a look at the most indespensible tools in her toolbox.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO