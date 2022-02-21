ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Keke Wyatt Reveals She’s Pregnant With 11th Child

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeke Wyatt has announced that she is pregnant with her 11th child. The singer revealed that she and her husband, Zackariah Darring, are expecting in a post on Instagram, Sunday. "My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Married at First Sight’s Amani Aliyya Is Pregnant With Her and Woody Randall’s 1st Baby

This Married at First Sight star is going to be a mom! Amani Aliyya is pregnant with her and Woody Randall’s first baby. “We’re so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together,” the Lifetime personalities told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, February 15, noting that the Chicago native, 31, found out about her pregnancy eight weeks in.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Meet 1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton’s Son With Husband Michael Halterman Before She Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Proud mom! 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has one son named Gage with husband Michael Halterman and is pregnant with baby No. 2. Learn more about her family below!. The reality star, 34, gave birth to baby No. 1 in November 2020, one year after marrying Michael, 38. She gushed over her “miracle” boy after his arrival via caesarean section.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keke Wyatt
HollywoodLife

’16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description. 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Recalls The Day The World Found Out About Who He Was

Joseph Baena, son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been steadily making a name for himself. He’s not only coming into his own as a Hollywood actor but, even now, his physique matches that of his father’s during his prime. However, one can’t forget that the situation that thrusted Baena into the public eye was quite turbulent. And just as many within the public likely haven’t forgotten it, the young star can clearly remember the moment the world discovered who he was.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuga#Ford
shefinds

Drake’s Response To Rihanna Being Pregnant With Asap Rocky Was Just Revealed—We're So Sad For Him!

As the entire world is elated for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy news, some fans on Twitter began thinking about Drake, the rapper who notably made his love for the singer public numerous times, and was swept up in a relationship that she continuously denied. Although the two have been seen kissing in public, collaborated on romantic songs and seemed to have an undeniable connection and chemistry over the years, their relationship fizzled out in 2016. Rihanna dated several people after their time together and now has fully moved on. While Drake has dated high-profile women in the years that followed, his recent actions following the pregnancy news suggest he may still harbor resentment for the way their relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Treach & Pepa's Daughter Egypt Marries Sam Wright At Las Vegas Chapel

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the daughter of two Hip Hop icons now that she has tied the knot. For years, Growing Up Hip Hop fans have been getting to know Egypt Criss and her beau Sam Wright thanks to WEtv. The young couple put their relationship highs and lows out for the world to see, causing the pair to often become targets of critics.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Complex

Here’s Remy Ma’s Response After Being Asked If She’d Reconcile With Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma has no problem with Nicki Minaj, or anybody for that matter. In a new interview with TMZ captured by producer Seleah Simone, Remy shared the sentiment when asked where she’s currently at with Nicki—years after the two last engaged in their subliminal-stacked beef. Specifically, she was asked if she’s “might be looking to possibly reconcile.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Those Young & Restless Test Results May Be Setting Up Devon for the Father of All Heartbreaks — and Putting Nate in a Horrifying Position

Devon was elated to hear that he’s a full match… but there may be a devastating downside. It’s been a nail-biting time for Abby, Chance, and Devon on Young & Restless as young Dominic faced a bone marrow aspiration test after becoming lethargic and refusing to eat. Chance has done his best to be strong for Abby, even as he struggles with his PTSD after the explosion in Spain, and Devon leaned on Amanda for support.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Eve gives birth to first child, a baby boy named Wilde Wolf

The rapper announced on social media Thursday morning that she gave birth to her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper, a baby boy named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. “Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her newborn swaddled...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Aspiring Bronx Rapper Still Missing 3 Years After Calling Mom 'They're Trying To Kill Me!'

Scranton, PA – Rashan Anthony Francis, an aspiring rapper from the Bronx, contacted his mother in 2018 crying, “They’re trying to kill me” — and that was the last time she heard from him. Three years later, Francis still hasn’t be found. According NewsNation, that phone call still haunts Francis’ mother Denise DeGraffee as she struggles to move forward.
SCRANTON, PA
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy