ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Emotional scene as Kobe Bryant announced as member of the NBA 75 Team

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15cGQI_0eKKr67B00

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was front and center during the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland Sunday evening.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, was on hand to present Chris Paul with the first annual Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Award as someone who has helped support women’s basketball.

The award was named after Kobe Bryant and his young daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, both of whom passed away in a tragic helicoptor accident two years ago this past January.

The backdrop for Sunday’s game was the presentation of the NBA 75 Team , marking the league’s 75th year of existence. It goes without saying that the late-great Bryant was honored as one of the best to ever hoop.

As Bryant’s name appeared on the big screen in Cleveland, emotions ran high inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Sunday’s festivities had to be especially hard for Mrs. Bryant and the rest of their family. The unveiling of the all-time team was certainly missing something without the 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion not in attendance.

Kobe Bryant was just 41 years old when he passed away on January 26, 2020. His daughter, Gigi, was 13.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Photoshopped Kobe Bryant Into The Lakers' NBA 75 Players Picture: "It Would Have Been Amazing To See Kobe Bryant With All Of Those Legends At NBA 75!"

The NBA 75 ceremony was truly a special event. Prior to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the NBA honored the 75 best players in the history of the league, allowing all of them to bask in the glory of their success, and giving NBA fans the opportunity to show them the love and admiration that they deserve.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

What Michael Jordan Told Dennis Rodman At The NBA Top 75 Event: “What Up, Boy? Man, I Can’t Complain. When You Gonna Come And Hang Out With Me? Come On, Man, Come Hang Out With Me. You Know I Miss Ya."

Michael Jordan made a 'surprising' appearance at the 2022 All-Star Game, where he and the other 74 greatest players of all time were supposed to gather to receive a big homage from the NBA. It was reported that he couldn't attend the event since he was at the mythical Daytona 500.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Ja Morant
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#All Star
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Lamar Odom Reportedly Wants Khloe Kardashian Back & Doesn’t Think Tristan Thompson Deserves Her

Lamar Odom ‘doesn’t like’ Tristan Thompson and is ‘confident’ he ‘can be the guy’ his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian ‘always wanted him to be.’. Lamar Odom, 42, is reportedly thinking about his chances in getting back together with Khloe Kardashian, 37, six years after their divorce. The former Los Angeles Lakers player has been aware of his ex-wife’s struggles with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 30, including his recent paternity scandal, and apparently wants to be there for her like he once was.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors about to get surprising boost to their lineup?

The 42-17 Golden State Warriors have a message for their opponents: “This isn’t even my final form.”. In a report relayed on a recent episode of the “Locked On Warriors” podcast, The Mercury News’ Dieter Kurtenbach revealed that Warriors center James Wiseman is expected to return to the lineup on March 1. Wiseman has not played all season after undergoing meniscus surgery on his right knee.
NBA
The Spun

Draymond Green Not Invited To Former Teammate’s Wedding

Draymond Green has received a lot of praise in the past from his teammates. That being said, his relationship with one former teammate appears to be on rocky terms. During the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” the All-Star forward revealed that Harrison Barnes didn’t invite him to his wedding.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Has A Warning For The NBA

Kyrie Irving has only been able to play a handful of games for the Brooklyn Nets due to his vaccination status. With Kevin Durant injured and Ben Simmons ramping up his on-court workouts, this has proven to be problematic as Kyrie simply has not been able to help the team win games. As a result, the Nets have been on a bit of a slide, although prior to the All-Star break, they did show quite a bit of promise.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

43K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy