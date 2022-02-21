ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

3 people, 2 dogs found dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside Port St. Lucie home

By Peter Burke
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqPRf_0eKKr1hY00

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie resident returned home Sunday night to find three people and two dogs dead inside, police said.

The discovery was made about 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Southwest Cameo Boulevard.

Port St. Lucie police Sgt. John Dellacroce said a roommate returned home to find the bodies.

After the roommate called 911, officers arrived and found three people and two dogs dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives were investigating the deaths, but Dellacroce said there is no threat to the community. He said police are not looking for any suspects.

No other information was immediately available.

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very first...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC News

Two top prosecutors investigating Trump Organization resign

Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Carey Dunne, who championed the legal fight to get the former president’s tax returns and tax...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Dead Inside#Police#Sgt
CNN

CNN

895K+
Followers
134K+
Post
714M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy