3 people, 2 dogs found dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside Port St. Lucie home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie resident returned home Sunday night to find three people and two dogs dead inside, police said.

The discovery was made about 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Southwest Cameo Boulevard.

Port St. Lucie police Sgt. John Dellacroce said a roommate returned home to find the bodies.

After the roommate called 911, officers arrived and found three people and two dogs dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives were investigating the deaths, but Dellacroce said there is no threat to the community. He said police are not looking for any suspects.

No other information was immediately available.