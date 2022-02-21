THON 2022 recap

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — This year marks 50 years for the 46-hour no sitting or sleeping dance marathon at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College. Over 600 students will help show support for pediatric cancer. Last year, THON raised over $10 million that went towards research and helping...
DUNMORE, Pa. — After going virtual last year, Penn State's dance marathon, known as THON, is back in person this weekend. Penn State Scranton is one of the 20 campuses participating in THON this weekend to raise money for childhood cancer patients. THON is a dance marathon that goes...
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University's THON was back in a big way this past weekend. It was the 50th year for the event billed as the largest student-run philanthropy. The 46-hour dance marathon wrapped up Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center. "It's been about 365 days of...
Penn State THON, the world's largest student-run charitable organization, celebrated its 50th year by reaching the $200 million fundraising milestone during a record-setting weekend at the Bryce Jordan Center. The 46-hour dance marathon raised a record $13,756,374.50 for pediatric cancer research and treatment, a cause it has supported for 50...
Penn State Scranton seniors Deyniel Desarden-Ruperto and Natalie Schield open a banner unveiling the $16,120.60 amount of money Penn State Scranton students raised for THON during a send-off ceremony at the college in Dunmore on Thursday. Both Desarden-Ruperto and Schield are representing Penn State Scranton at the annual THON dance marathon fundraiser Friday through Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park.
The world’s largest student run philanthropy returned to in-person to raise money for kids and families impacted by cancer. THON — the 46-hour dance off at Penn State Behrend — raised $37,000 over the weekend. Multiple Behrend students took part in the yearly tradition at University Park. At State College, THON raised a record-breaking $13.7 […]
