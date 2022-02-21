ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Brave Girls, Kep1er, And Hyolyn Confirmed To Star In “Queendom 2”

By S. Nam
Soompi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Queendom 2” has confirmed its star-studded lineup!. On February 21, Mnet revealed that VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Brave Girls, Kep1er, And Hyolyn will be starring in the second season of “Queendom”!. VIVIZ consists of former GFRIEND members SinB, Eunha, and Umji, and the group recently released their...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Queendom 2 Update: Meet the 5 Girl Groups, 1 Soloist Who’ll Join the Show

Queendom 2 is about to start with these six new contenders. Mnet has officially announced the line-up for Queendom 2. Six new contenders will return to the spotlight to have the chance to make their official comeback in the music scene when they win. There will be five groups and...
MUSIC
NME

Brave Girls to return with new music in March

K-pop girl group Brave Girls are set to release new music next month. Today (February 21), the quartet’s agency Brave Entertainment confirmed that the group are preparing to make their return in March. Further details on the as-yet-unnamed release are expected in the coming weeks. The Korea Herald had...
MUSIC
Popculture

Andy Cohen Confirms 'RHOSLC' Star Isn't Returning

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen has confirmed the much-speculated news that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fan-favorite Mary Cosby will not be returning for season 3. The reunion was recently filmed, which Cosby opted not to attend. Days later, filming for the next season began and it's been widely reported that Cosby was not filming with the rest of the cast. But Cosby insisted she had not been in contact with anyone from the show or network regarding her standing for the next season. Now, Cohen says she will not be part of the cast. When asked by Entertainment Tonight during a recent interview to confirm Cosby not coming back, Cohen simply responded, "That is correct."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hyolyn
Person
Taeyeon
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Star's Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup died one year ago in shocking fashion, hitting fans in the feels. According to TMZ, a cause of death is now confirmed for the young reality star, with connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Star Wars' Donald Glover comedy Atlanta confirms when it will end

Atlanta, the comedy show on FX that Star Wars actor Donald Glover stars in, has confirmed that it will end very soon. Atlanta will air its fourth and final season later this autumn, FX announced on Thursday (February 20) at the network's TCA panel. FX Chairman John Landgraf said: "Fo...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Generation#Loona#Queendom#Viviz#Wjsn#Gfriend#Umji#Sistar#Queendom 2#Aoa#Mamamoo#Lovelyz
TODAY.com

Simon Cowell pays tribute to ‘brave’ ‘AGT’ star Nightbirde following her death at 31

Simon Cowell is paying tribute to "America's Got Talent" star Nightbirde, calling the late singer a "brave" and "talented" person. "Heart breaking news to hear about @_nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented. She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family," the 62-year-old Cowell, a judge on the show, wrote in an emotional message Tuesday on Twitter and Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
OK! Magazine

True Thompson Shows Off Stylish New Look With Mom Khloé Kardashian After Daddy-Daughter Date With Tristan Thompson

True Thompson is proving fashion runs in the family. The three-year-old cutie showed off her stylish new outfit and hairdo on Tuesday, February 22, while posing for her famous mama, Khloé Kardashian. In a series of snaps posted to the reality star's Instagram account, True posed in a nude long sleeve shirt and sweatpants while donning a colorful tie-dye jacket.
NBA
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Loki star Owen Wilson confirms status for season 2

Loki's Owen Wilson has revealed he will be returning as Mobius for season 2 of the Marvel series. In the show, Mobius is an agent of the Time Variance Authority, a group that operates outside the realm of time and space and has the ability to infiltrate various timelines within the multiverse.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ron Perlman's Engagement to Former Co-Star Confirmed

Congratulations are in order for Ron Perlman. It was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, but the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. In late January, Dunbar posted an Instagram video in which she referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," which effectively puts to rest any speculation about their current relationship status.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy