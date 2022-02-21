ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Euphoria’ Stars Maude Apatow and Austin Abrams Explain That Epic Dance Number

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtK6p_0eKKpHfV00

Click here to read the full article.

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not seen Episode 7 of “ Euphoria ” Season 2.

Lexi Howard, indisputably one of the most underrated and underutilized characters in Sam Levinson ’s glitter-and-grit-infused teenage fever dream “Euphoria,” has finally been given more purpose than being the preppy-in-plaid sidekick to her sister Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and best friend(ish) Rue (Zendaya) in Season 2. Fans of Lexi, portrayed by Maude Apatow , have gotten to see the character not only open up a potential romantic relationship with other fan-favorite Fezco (Angus Cloud) but also work on her high school theater magnum opus, a play about always being the ancillary character and never in the spotlight — not even in your own life.

In Episode 7 of the show’s second season, entitled “The Theater and Its Double,” viewers are given a glimpse into Lexi’s complex relationship with the young women around her, her father, her mother and herself. Meanwhile, the problems that Cassie and Rue contend with are given significantly more attention through a meta-theatrical production that Apatow told Variety was fun, but challenging to film — a difficulty that is evident when watching the intricate episode.

Lexi’s theatrical debut ends with a high note — literally — as Austin Abrams , who plays Kat’s boyfriend Ethan in the show, gyrates his hips in golden spandex with hordes of high school boys clad in what can only be described as “football, but make it sexy” costumes, dancing around him to the tune of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero” and striking suggestive “workout” poses. The choreography, orchestrated by Ryan Heffington, flings an over-the-top middle finger to Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi)— and Abrams had a blast filming it.

“We filmed that over a three-day span, and it was a lot of work. It took a lot of physical exertion. I was doing that dance a million times over those days. But, I loved the dance, I loved the guys that I was dancing with and it felt very real,” Abrams told Variety during a press junket in January. “I loved the energy exchanged between the performers and the actors and the audience because there was a crowd there.”

Abrams has fond memories of the Tyler pop anthem. His earliest memory of the song was hearing it for the first time in “Shrek 2” as a kid. “It’s one of those songs that makes me so happy. It puts everyone in a great mood, honestly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZevA_0eKKpHfV00

The storyline with the play, per Apatow, was a “semi-collaboration” with Levinson, who is famously known for being the sole arbiter of writing decisions for “Euphoria.”

“It was loosely inspired by my high school play that I produced. Everyone in the theater department hated me, but I really wanted to do a good job,” Apatow said. When trying to explain the logic of why a more introverted, neurotic and shy character like Lexi would put her entire family and friends on blast in front of a packed auditorium, Apatow thinks that her character felt that the production was the only thing she felt she had control over as something that made her life feel purposeful. Finally, Lexi wasn’t in the sidelines— she was center stage.

Apatow hadn’t done theater since high school. Though it was grueling work to film each and every sequence, she was excited to act with Abrams and the other “cast-mates” in the play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHxK4_0eKKpHfV00

“It took a long time to film that sequence because it was so complicated,” Apatow said. “There were a lot of audience shots to consider… Sam had to make sure that the shots in the play connected to real memories and they had to be perfectly timed and interwoven.”

When Variety had spoken to Apatow, the actor had not seen the final or full product yet of her “it girl” episode, but she hopes that they were able to pull it off. “We felt really good about it in the moment,” Apatow said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N44sv_0eKKpHfV00

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

A&E Pulls the Plug on Controversial ‘Adults Adopting Adults’ After Three Episodes

Click here to read the full article. “Adults Adopting Adults” has come to an end. The reality series, which was originally set for a 10-episode run on A&E, debuted in January, running both on the network and streaming on the app and AEtv.com. However, the show was suddenly pulled from all platforms after the third episode aired on Feb. 14 and has been canceled due to low ratings, Variety can confirm. The series was announced in December as a way to tell the “incredible stories of adults seeking legal adoption for either a sincere desire for a true family experience or...
Variety

Eddie Vedder Says His ‘Body Started Shaking’ in Response to Mark Lanegan’s Death

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Vedder had a reaction to fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s passing this week that was not just tantamount to each-Seattle-rocker’s-death-diminishes me — he felt it deeply viscerally, as he described it during a concert at the city’s Benaroya Hall Tuesday night. “We felt good last night and excited… and then I got here at 4:00 and all of a sudden, my body started shaking a little bit,” Vedder told the crowd. “And I started to feel really terrible, and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness. Because we...
Variety

Halyna Hutchins’ Husband ‘So Angry’ Alec Baldwin Didn’t ‘Accept Any Responsibility’ in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Matt Hutchins, the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was killed on the set of “Rust” in October, said in a new interview with “Today” that he was “so angry” that Alec Baldwin did not accept responsibility for her death. Baldwin, the star and producer of the film, was holding the prop gun that discharged on set, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. In an on-camera interview with ABC News in December, Baldwin claimed he did not pull the gun’s trigger, saying: “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull...
CELEBRITIES
Marietta Daily Journal

My worst moment: ‘Pivoting’ star Eliza Coupe and blowing an audition with Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow

Eliza Coupe stars in the Fox comedy “Pivoting” with Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q, about three friends who pivot their life priorities after the death of their friend. For Coupe’s character, a local talk show producer, that means actually spending time with her young kids, despite her complete lack of maternal instincts or even a desire to be around her own children.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Abrams
Person
Bonnie Tyler
Person
Labrinth
Person
Sam Levinson
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Zendaya
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Tarantino
Person
Ryan Heffington
Kansas City Star

Maude Apatow Struggled With Acne While Filming ‘Euphoria’: ‘So Bad’

All about the angles. Maude Apatow revealed that the Euphoria camera men had to get creative while filming in order to keep her “gigantic zits” out of the screen. “You couldn’t cover them, they were so big,” the 24-year-old actress, who plays Lexi Howard in the HBO Max series, said in a Thursday, February 17, “Beauty Secrets” interview with Vogue. “They stuck out and we tried [to hide them].”
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Euphoria’: Angus Cloud Says Maude Apatow’s Lexi Brings out the “Innocence” in Fez

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6 was full of the usual heart-breaking, jaw-dropping drama that we’ve come to expect from the HBO show, with one exception. The evolving storyline linking Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Fezco (Angus Cloud) has been as enchanting as it’s been unexpected. Ever since their adorable conversation in the Season 2 finale, there’s been something blooming between the good girl of Euphoria and the show’s drug dealer with a heart of gold. That sweet factor intensified this week as the two held hands while watching the end of classic movie Stand By Me.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Lindsay Arnold Explains Why Dancing With The Stars Demotion Was “The Best Thing That Happened To Me”

Dancing With the Stars is known for its fierce competition. And Season 30 was no exception. Pro Cheryl Burke and her partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, had to train and even dance remotely one week because they both had Covid-19. Cheryl likened Season 30 of DWTS to the show Survivor. DWTS also made history for […] The post Lindsay Arnold Explains Why Dancing With The Stars Demotion Was “The Best Thing That Happened To Me” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Euphoria
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
Us Weekly

Priyanka Chopra Seemingly Shows Her and Nick Jonas’ Baby Girl’s Nursery: Photo

Giving a glimpse. Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared to show her and Nick Jonas’ baby girl’s nursery for the first time. “Photo dump,” the actress, 39, captioned a Wednesday, February 23, Instagram slideshow. Amid her selfies, food pics and pet shots, the Quantico alum showed a variety of stuffed animals on a white countertop. The bears and bunny were positioned beside a gold statue.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
411mania.com

Star Trek 4 Announced With Full Cast Returning, J.J. Abrams to Produce

Star Trek 4 is officially engaging, with the full reboot cast returning and J.J. Abrams producing. During Paramount’s Investors Day Presentation, Abrams announced (per CS.net) that Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will direct a fourth film in the franchise and that the full cast will be returning. That full cast includes...
MOVIES
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
PopSugar

Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud Look Fexi in Matching Outfits

Fez and Lexi's relationship on "Euphoria" is so pure, and as it turns out, Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow are also the cutest pair off screen. The costars had a date night on Feb. 13, and Cloud shared two photos with Apatow on his Instagram Stories. "A lil NYC date," he captioned a photo of them together. Cloud also added "#Fexi" in reference to the pair's ship name for their "Euphoria" characters. On Feb. 16, he posted another picture with Apatow as they wore coordinting plaid looks from designer Thom Browne.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maude Apatow, Molly Ringwald Have Jazz Club Night Out for Batsheva

Click here to read the full article. While Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige were captivating the attention of millions of Americans in their living rooms watching the Super Bowl, those who prefer a high-neck frilly collar and velvet booths ventured to Casa Cipriani’s jazz club for Batsheva Hay. Rather than present her latest collection via a runway show, Hay felt the mood this fashion week was deserving of a fun night out, where the rock band Arsun performed a set and cocktails were served. “We thought of an alternate way to show the clothes because of Omicron and everything,” Hay...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

50K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy