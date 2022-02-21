ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Reacher Showrunner Addresses Which Book Season 2 Could Follow

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon's Prime Video service has a new TV hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the character in Lee Child's long-running novel franchise, delivered a massive debut for Amazon and was renewed for a second season within days of its premiere. The first season, which consisted of eight episodes, followed the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

The Jack Reacher Novel Alan Ritchson Wants To Adapt For Reacher Season 2

Jack Reacher fans, rejoice. While your favorite bruiser is tearing his way through Margrave, Georgia in an adaptation of Lee Child’s Killing Floor on behalf of one of the best Amazon Prime Video shows, Reacher got outstanding news that a second season already has been confirmed. The show’s leading man, Alan Ritchson, reacted to the news that he’d get to fill Reacher’s massive shoes with the amount of glee you would expect. And given the fact that Child has a virtual library of Jack Reacher stories which each could sustain a full season of the show, we started thinking ahead to the book that should inspire Reacher season two.
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

'Ozark' Showrunner Just Revealed the Real Reason Season 4 Was Split Into Two Parts

Ozark's fourth and final chapter premiered not too long ago on Netflix, but fans of the crime drama are already awaiting news about when part two will come out. Unlike the show's previous installments, season 4 of Ozark is comprised of 14 new episodes, which are split into two different parts. But why wasn't the fourth season released all at the same time? According to Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy, this was an intentional decision to assure fans could say a satisfactory goodbye to the series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Arthur Finale: Creator Comments on Show's Ending and Iconic Meme

The Arthur series finale won't have fans clenching their fists, so says creator Marc Brown. The Arthur Adventure writer and illustrator reflects on the show's ending after a 25-year run and the iconic meme it inspired, showing a close-up of the aardvark's fist from the 1999 episode "Arthur's Big Hit." On Monday, PBS closed the book on Arthur as the longest-running kids' animated series on television, airing 253 episodes over 25 seasons. The series finale, "All Grown Up," jumps forward 25 years into the future to reveal Arthur (voice of Roman Lutterotti) and friends as adults in celebration of Arthur's 25th anniversary.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Primetimer

Reacher was rapidly renewed for Season 2 thanks to "wildfire"-like binging

"I haven’t learned anything yet, but the term 'spreading like wildfire' was used," showrunner Nick Santora tells TVLine. "I don’t know how to qualify “wildfire,” but… the show is just doing incredibly well." Santora also discussed one major change to the book: "Lee Child was able to describe what the character was thinking at any given moment, but if we do that on TV, we have an hour of watching a guy, trying to guess what he is thinking at that moment. (Laughs) So we had to make Reacher a touch more verbal, but we tried to be very concise with our language and verbiage, and we tried to have Reacher only speak when necessary."
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
ComicBook

Martin Cast Reuniting for New Special on BET+

The late '80s and early '90s saw Martin Lawrence cement himself as a promising stand-up comedian, but it was his FOX sitcom Martin that truly launched his career into the stratosphere, with Lawrence and the surviving members of the sitcom's cast reuniting for a new special coming to BET+, per Deadline. Debuting in 1992, the series ran for five seasons and also starred Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II as series regulars. Sadly, star Thomas Mikal Ford passed away back in 2016 at the age of 52. The reunion event will be filmed later this month and is expected to premiere on BET+ later this year. The reunion event is set to be hosted by Affion Crockett.
TV & VIDEOS
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Shows Off Yue's Best Look With Ethereal Cosplay

One ethereal Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay has brought Princess Yue's best look in the series to life! Avatar: The Last Airbender will soon be expanding into a whole new universe of animated and live-action TV and movie projects from many different sources, so fans will soon get a good chance to look back on their favorite moments in the series before these newer releases hit. The franchise has introduced fans to so many different characters over the course of its run, and those characters got to enjoy several different looks too. The biggest makeover definitely came pretty early on with Princess Yue.
COMICS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Revival Will Address ‘New Reality’ of Crime, Showrunner Says

We’re going to have three “Law & Order” franchise shows on TV airing new episodes all at once very soon. It may just be the perfect balance, too. Each of these programs has something very different to offer fans. Whether it’s family vengeance, outright disturbing crimes with terrifyingly evil people at the forefront, or some mobster crime, there’s certainly a lot to see.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

ComicBook Nation: Did The Book of Boba Fett Disappoint? / Reacher Review

In this episode the CB Nation crew gets into the debate over whether or not The Book of Boba Fett delivered for Star Wars fans with its epic finale; give reactions to the DC Movies Teaser and Jurassic World: Dominion trailer for the Super Bowl; and review Amazon's Jack Reacher series – including an interview with star Alan Ritchson and creator Lee Childs!
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showrunner#Prime Video#Paramount
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Showrunner Just Revealed Why Season 4 Has a Major Change

More than two years since seeing Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) left distraught on an airport’s tarmac, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel officially returned to Amazon Prime Video with the highly anticipated season 4. But fans excited to see what happens next for their favorite stand-up comedian may notice that the 1950s period dramedy has undergone a change in its availability. If you've grown accustomed to breezing through episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you might have to practice patience during season 4 because the series switched up its schedule.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus Reunite as The Walking Dead Films Final Episodes

What's fishy about a reunion between buddies Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus? The Walking Dead stars have been spotted together in Atlanta, Georgia, as filming continues on the last episodes of the AMC zombie drama's final season. (See the reunion below.) The photo, shared by Instagram user @kingsuh1018 on February 19, shows Reedus and a white-bearded Lincoln posing outside the Nagomiya sushi restaurant in Midtown Atlanta, about an hour's drive from The Walking Dead's longtime home in Senoia. The show has filmed in and around Atlanta across its eleven seasons, including the 2010 pilot, where Rick Grimes (Lincoln) travels into the post-apocalyptic city overrun by zombies.
ATLANTA, GA
ComicBook

Law & Order Reveals First Ever Virtual Dun Dun Fan Day Event

The original Law & Order is making its long-awaited return tomorrow night on NBC, and to celebrate the kick-off to the 21st season, NBC and Wolf Entertainment are launching the franchise's first-ever fan day event. Fans can head over to the Law & Order YouTube page tomorrow for the first-ever virtual Dun Dun: A Law & Order Fan Day Event, which is set to include behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with the cast and team behind the show, and plenty more. All the fun starts at 5 PM EST, and you can watch the new trailer for the event below.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Reacher EP Says "Wildfire" Success of Series Lead to Quick Season Two Renewal

Amazon's Reacher may have just debuted on February 4th, but the Alan Ritchson starring series has already been renewed for a second season and in record time with that renewal coming just three days after Prime Video launched the Lee Child adaptation. According to Reacher showrunner Nick Santora, the reason for that rapid renewal is pretty simple: the show's "wildfire" success. Speaking with TV Line, Santora said that while he doesn't know the exact numbers, he was told the show was doing incredibly well.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
Collider

8 Fictional Characters Who Could Beat Jack Reacher In A Fight

Jack Reacher is back and better than ever! After Tom Cruise took on the role in two feature film adaptations, Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, that never quite captured the spirit, tenacity, and wit of the novels or the character. Thankfully for fans, though, the new Amazon Prime series, Reacher, is a much more loyal adaptation of Lee Child's incredibly popular series of novels. Alan Ritchson steps into the shoes of the man-mountain, using his immense height and build to embody the character in a way that Cruise never could. The series has been well received by fans and critics alike, appreciating the brisk and brutal nature of the adaptation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Beloved Reboot Series Following 2-Season Order

After much fan fervor and excitement, HBO Max has decided to not move forward with its reboot of The Boondocks after previously announcing a two-season, 24-episode order in 2019, Deadline reported. The beloved satire series from creator Aaron McGruder and Sony Pictures Animation was originally set to premiere its reboot in the fall of 2020 with a special but didn't end up launching at all.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy