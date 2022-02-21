The Sabres had nothing losing in Columbus

(WGR 550) – The Sabres went up against a goaltender on Sunday that hadn’t played a NHL game since 2018, but they still lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3.

For the first 15 minutes of the game, Columbus ran Buffalo right out of the building. Luckily for them, Craig Anderson stood on his and the Sabres were only behind 1-0 despite being outshot, 16-1. Buffalo then seemed to get their legs for a few minutes as Mark Pysyk found himself open jumping in from the right point to score and Alex Tuch caused a turnover and found Tage Thompson who ripped home his 20th, so two goals in 2:09 gave the Sabres the lead. The problem was, they went back to old habits and the next onslaught began and it only took 10 seconds for Boone Jenner to tie the score.

It was disappointing to see the Sabres play this way because it’s now been two out of the last three games. Don Granato said, “You can splice it up lots and lots of different ways, but we looked tired, we just looked tired. It was tired plays and tired mistakes, we were physically tired and mentally tired and we couldn’t finish simple stuff, but the bottom line is we have to learn how to play through that and we didn’t adjust to not feeling your game.”

A good example was a Columbus rush in the second period that started off 2-on-2, when it got to the blue line, it was 3-on-2 and after that it became a 4-on-2 with no Sabres busting it to get back.

It also didn’t help that Rasmus Dahlin missed the game with a lower-body injury. That was very apparent on Brendan Gaunce’s goal which made it 5-2. Jacob Bryson took Dahlin’s spot with Henri Jokiharju, Bryson went to the bench for a change which Jokiharju wasn’t expecting. Pysyk had no chance coming off the bench to get into the play and Jokiharju had no idea Bryson was gone leaving Gaunce behind the defense.

If you’re asking why the Sabres would be tired, they were playing on back-to-back days. It was also three games in four days and five games in eight days.

If the Sabres were going to win this game, it would’ve have to have been in the first period when J-F Berube may have been doubting himself since it had been almost four years since he had played an NHL game. The Pysyk and Thompson goals were evidence of that. One shot in the first 15 minutes just wasn’t going to get it done.

By the time the Sabres showed up in the third period, Berube was confident and stopped all 18 Buffalo shots. I think he may have gotten his confidence when he stopped Thompson in the second period point blank off a 2-on-1.

There’s really not much more to say other than in all three losses to the Blue Jackets this season, they played like they wanted the two points more than the Sabres scoring 18 goals in three games.

Buffalo is off Monday, they’ll practice Tuesday and play in Montreal on Wednesday.