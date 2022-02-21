Spartans Beat Rebels, 11-7, Sunday For Season-Opening Series Win
By Kellan Buddy
WILX-TV
3 days ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (MSU Athletics) -- For the third game in a row, Michigan State baseball scored double-digit runs, with an 11-7 Victory for MSU at UNLV Sunday afternoon at Earl E. Wilson Stadium to clinch the season-opening series win. Michigan State scored 11 runs on 16 hits Sunday,...
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Thursday that Fred Hoiberg will return as the Cornhuskers' men's basketball coach next season. The Cornhuskers' loss at Northwestern earlier this week dropped their record to 7-20 overall in the 2021-22 campaign, including a 1-15 mark in the Big Ten Conference. In three seasons at the helm, Hoiberg has a 6-49 record in conference play.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two former NM State football players will continue their journey in professional football after being selected in Wednesday’s USFL Draft. The USFL will begin their inaugural season on April 16, 2022. Larry Rose III became the first Aggie selected to the USFL when the New Orleans Breakers called his name with the […]
The Rebs left no doubt this weekend against Charleston Southern in their series opener, sweeping the Bucs in three games. Heading into this weekend, Ole Miss was ranked No. 5, but thanks to their dominant performance against Charleston Southern, they squeaked into the Top-3 alongside Texas and Arkansas in D1 Baseball rankings.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Miami infielder Miguel Rojas have joined baseball negotiations in Florida with Major League Baseball’s deadline looming for a labor deal to salvage opening day and a 162-game season. The sides met for the fourth straight day at Roger Dean Stadium, the idle spring training home of the Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals. Players and teams remain far apart on luxury tax thresholds, salary arbitration eligibility, revenue sharing and the size of a pool of money that would go to pre-arbitration players.
When it comes to potential Aaron Rodgers trades, the Denver Broncos have been mentioned most frequently as the team to watch. On Monday, Pro Football Focus published a “blockbuster” trade proposal between Denver and Green Bay, with Rodgers as the focal point. In exchange for the back-to-back league MVP, the Broncos would have to surrender four total draft picks: 2022 and 2023 first-rounders, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder.
7-Pine-Richland (12-11) at 2-Fox Chapel (21-1) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Butler (13-9)/3-Central Catholic (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Pine-Richland had no trouble with No. 10 Bethel Park in a 64-41 first-round victory. Joey Dudkowski, who came into the playoffs averaging 15 points, put up 26 against the Blackhawks. Luke Shanahan added 12 points in the win, the Rams’ second straight after a four-game losing skid late in the regular season. Pine-Richland finished tied with Butler for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated North Hills. The Rams last made a run to a WPIAL title in 2017 when they defeated Butler to capture the 6A crown … Fox Chapel is on a roll, having won 20 games in a row since a 30-point loss to North Hills at the season-opening North Hills tournament Dec. 11. The Foxes held off Central Catholic for the Section 3 title. Fox Chapel averaged 67.8 points in the regular season, good for third in Class 6A behind North Hills (75.3) and Butler (69.8). Senior Eli Yofan leads the Foxes in scoring at 20.4 points a game. He surpassed Matt D’Amico’s all-time Fox Chapel boys basketball scoring record (1,437) with a layup in the second quarter of a Feb. 8 victory over Norwin.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Pekka Rinne (PEH’-kuh REE’-nuh) led the Nashville Predators to their lone Stanley Cup Final in 2017. Now he’s adding another first to his long list of accomplishments. The longtime goaltender becomes the first player to have his jersey retired by the organization when the Predators raise Rinne’s No. 35 to the rafters tonight before their game against Dallas. Rinne says it’s a huge honor and he feels very fortunate. The Predators waited only a few months after Rinne retired before announcing plans to retire his jersey.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s week end baseball series at Abilene Christian has been shortened from four to three games because of inclement weather in Texas. MSU has a 3-1 season record and Abilene Christian is 1-3. The teams will play a single game Saturday at 6pm Michigan time and then a doubleheader Sunday with a 2pm start time. MSU and Abilene Christian last met in a season opening series in 2017.
On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
LAS VEGAS — For the 10th straight season, the Elko boys basketball team enters the state tournament as the North No. 1 seed — the Indians searching for the first state title since 1981. The journey begins at 9 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas —...
