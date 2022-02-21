Column: Holding others accountable is important, but so is tolerance

One of my comadres shared a story about a new arrival in her Chalupa game.

The newcomer, a friend of one of the regulars, spent the whole night telling stories about people that nobody else in the room knew. As a result, se le pasaba todo ; she missed El Valiente, El Jarro, La Dama y La Chalupa. It wasn’t until someone else yelled “¡Buena!” that she’d declare that she’d missed the diagonal win back when El Alacran came up, or the four corners when La Bota was called.

She got a break and they let her win — once.

As a result, she complained about the game running too fast. She asked for a Time Out so she could go outside for a smoke break. She complained about the snack breaks not being long enough. At the end of the night, when she asked when the next get-together was going to take place, the group thanked her for coming.

Ya no la invitaron . It is fair to say that she was canceled.

She wasn’t the only one. There was the tio who couldn’t stop complaining about las caravanas , so he was no longer invited to play. It wasn’t so much that he talked too much, it was that the topic was unpopular. The same thing happened to the prima who brought the little kids who wouldn’t let her play. Good people, all of them — they just didn’t work with the group.

There are those who complain that cancel culture has given people an unfair power to punish those who don’t agree with them just because they think differently. It happens to celebrities, politicians, athletes and talk show hosts who say or do something that doesn’t sit well with a segment of the public. Unless there’s an apology or some sort of public acknowledgment of wrongdoing, they are canceled.

But cancel culture isn’t anything new. Personal accountability has always been a thing, and people have been eating their words since words were invented. And it might not have been as sharp as it seems to be when thousands of people call someone out on social media, but that’s just a sign of the times. Nunca falta un chiflado or un pesado, un malentendido or un peleonero , and groups have a way of making the wants of the many heard.

Yes, it’s not always fair, either. But that’s the way groups work. That’s the way they’ve always worked.

Being accountable for one’s words and actions is just as important now as it ever has been. Patience and tolerance is important. But getting along with others is important, too.

