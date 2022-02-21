ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Mom pens candid obit for son killed by overdose

By Dionne Johnson, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233hkV_0eKKm4oa00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – A Louisiana mother wrote a brutally honest obituary for her 22-year-old son who died of a drug overdose.

Hunter Lee Clemons passed away Feb. 10 after a battle with addiction. His mother, Christy Couvillier, said she had no doubt she would put the circumstances of her son’s death in his obituary.

“Silence would mean Hunter’s death was in vain, but if one person’s life is saved by his story, we would tell it a million more times. We know the pain of his suffering. We know the pain of our own suffering as his family, and we know there are hundreds of other people here in our community suffering as addicts or as loved ones to them,” Couvillier said.

Hunter, who was born in Jacksonville, Florida, grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana, and first overdosed at age 19 on heroin laced with fentanyl, the obituary said.

“Drugs offered Hunter an escape from his demons he faced throughout his life,” Couvillier wrote.

After his first overdose, Clemons was put on life support for four days and then completed drug rehab, his mom said.

A few years later, on Feb. 10, 2022, he was was found face down in his bed.

DEA warns of ‘alarming increase’ in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl

Hunter’s mom wants it to be perfectly clear how her son’s life came to such an untimely end.

“Speaking the truths (no matter the circumstances) surrounding the epidemic of drug use may be the difference between life and death for someone. In honor of Hunter’s life, we ask that truth be spread in regards to this epidemic and awareness be raised.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoqgN_0eKKm4oa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3WIO_0eKKm4oa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tn1q3_0eKKm4oa00
(Photos courtesy Christy Couvillier)

She said Hunter started to use again without her knowledge. The morning of his death, he had taken a pill when he got up for work, started to not feel well, dropped his lunch on the floor, went to sleep face down in his bed, and never woke up.

His roommate found him several hours later, she said.

“Even if you’re just someone who is a social drug user, it just takes one time. If you’re not gonna stop using, you have got to start testing your drugs and save your life until you are ready to get clean,” Couvillier said.

Hunter worked and loved fishing in his free time, his family said. Despite his ongoing struggles, he remained kind, funny, charismatic, selfless, loyal, and always tried to find the positive in any situation, his mother wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Families concerned after deaths in Houston police crashes

HOUSTON (AP) — The families of two Houston residents killed in a series of recent traffic accidents involving local law enforcement say they believe their loved ones’ deaths are part of an ongoing problem with police pursuits and driver training for officers. But the head of the Houston police union says he doesn’t believe there […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Obituaries
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Life And Death#Dea#Drugs
BigCountryHomepage

Miss Alabama dies after fall, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Law enforcement officials blocked off entrances and emptied the parking lot at Walmart after the store was evacuated Thursday afternoon. The Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to the call at the Walmart on Highway 351 in north Abilene just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Police say Walmart was evacuated and the parking […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH : The 2022 Go Red For Women Special Broadcast

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — Women today are juggling more responsibilities than ever. They are stressed, navigating work, family, and simply trying to keep the balls in the air. They wake up with an ever-growing mental to-do list, and their own health is rarely at the top. Together we can help raise awareness of a women’s […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police warn of ‘treacherous’ roads after responding to black ice crashes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning of dangerous driving conditions after responding to several black ice crashes Thursday morning. Between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., the Abilene Police Department had responded to 19 crashes all around town, with more expected as freezing temperatures continue. “The crash count will continue to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy