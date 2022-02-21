Coyotes win 3-1, halt Stars' road winning streak at 6

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist and the Arizona Coyotes stopped Dallas’ six-game road winning streak with a 3-1 victory over the Stars on Sunday.

Lawson Crouse scored his 50th NHL goal and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves for the Coyotes, including 17 while under almost constant pressure in the third period.

With the game tied at 1, Schmaltz scored on a power play to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead late in the second period. Keller scored into an open net with 34.7 seconds remaining for Arizona, which had lost its last two games.

Roope Hintz scored and Jake Oettinger had 32 saves for the Stars, who had not lost on the road since Jan. 15. Dallas had won four straight and 13 of the last 14 against Arizona.

Wedgewood played his first game since making 38 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory over Colorado on Feb. 1 that stopped the Avalanche’s 18-game home winning streak.

Crouse scored the first goal of the game at 10:13 of the second period, flipping a quick wrist shot over Oettinger after Schmaltz took the puck away from a Dallas defender along the left corner boards and sent it out front.

Dallas needed only 57 seconds to tie it, when Hintz was credited with his 22nd goal at 11:10 after Joe Pavelski sent a pass toward the net from the right circle. Hintz tipped the pass and the puck bounced off Arizona defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere’s skate and trickled past Wedegwood.

Schmaltz made it 2-1 on the power play goal at 17:05 of the second period, when his wrist shot got through Oettinger’s pads after a pass from Keller.

Crouse's goal was the Coyotes’ first on the power play since Jan. 29, and it broke an 0-for-16 drought that included two power-play opportunities in the first period.

Dallas peppered Wedgewood with five shots in the first 53 seconds of the third period — including one Wedgewood smothered while prone on his back in the crease — but could not break through.

Oettinger made a quick glove save on Travis Boyd’s shot from the crease with four minutes remaining in an uneventful first period, the best scoring chance for either side.

NOTES: F Clayton Keller, who skates on the Coyotes’ top line and on the power play, logged 11 minutes, 23 seconds in a busy first period. Keller has 17 goals and 21 assists in his last 34 games. ... The Coyotes placed G Carter Hutton on waivers. Hutton started three of the Coyotes' first six games, but had not played since while dealing with a lower body injury. ... Coyotes broadcaster Matt McConnell worked his 1,700th NHL game Sunday. ... Crouse's goal also was his 100th NHL point.

