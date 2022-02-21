ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes win 3-1, halt Stars' road winning streak at 6

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSvwP_0eKKm1AP00

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist and the Arizona Coyotes stopped Dallas’ six-game road winning streak with a 3-1 victory over the Stars on Sunday.

Lawson Crouse scored his 50th NHL goal and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves for the Coyotes, including 17 while under almost constant pressure in the third period.

With the game tied at 1, Schmaltz scored on a power play to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead late in the second period. Keller scored into an open net with 34.7 seconds remaining for Arizona, which had lost its last two games.

Roope Hintz scored and Jake Oettinger had 32 saves for the Stars, who had not lost on the road since Jan. 15. Dallas had won four straight and 13 of the last 14 against Arizona.

Wedgewood played his first game since making 38 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory over Colorado on Feb. 1 that stopped the Avalanche’s 18-game home winning streak.

Crouse scored the first goal of the game at 10:13 of the second period, flipping a quick wrist shot over Oettinger after Schmaltz took the puck away from a Dallas defender along the left corner boards and sent it out front.

Dallas needed only 57 seconds to tie it, when Hintz was credited with his 22nd goal at 11:10 after Joe Pavelski sent a pass toward the net from the right circle. Hintz tipped the pass and the puck bounced off Arizona defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere’s skate and trickled past Wedegwood.

Schmaltz made it 2-1 on the power play goal at 17:05 of the second period, when his wrist shot got through Oettinger’s pads after a pass from Keller.

Crouse's goal was the Coyotes’ first on the power play since Jan. 29, and it broke an 0-for-16 drought that included two power-play opportunities in the first period.

Dallas peppered Wedgewood with five shots in the first 53 seconds of the third period — including one Wedgewood smothered while prone on his back in the crease — but could not break through.

Oettinger made a quick glove save on Travis Boyd’s shot from the crease with four minutes remaining in an uneventful first period, the best scoring chance for either side.

NOTES: F Clayton Keller, who skates on the Coyotes’ top line and on the power play, logged 11 minutes, 23 seconds in a busy first period. Keller has 17 goals and 21 assists in his last 34 games. ... The Coyotes placed G Carter Hutton on waivers. Hutton started three of the Coyotes' first six games, but had not played since while dealing with a lower body injury. ... Coyotes broadcaster Matt McConnell worked his 1,700th NHL game Sunday. ... Crouse's goal also was his 100th NHL point.

UP NEXT

Dallas: Hosts Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Arizona: Hosts Los Angeles on Wednesday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Morgan Times

Avalanche outworked in Boston, road winning streak over with 5-1 loss at Bruins

BOSTON — The ebb and flow of an 82-game NHL season is a marathon of highs and lows, even for the league’s winningest team. The Avalanche hit a rare low here Monday when the club’s seven-game road winning streak ended with arguably its worst loss of the season. Boston winger David Pastrnak had a hand in three goals, scoring twice, and center Taylor Hall had three assists to lead the Bruins to a 5-1 victory over the out-worked Avs in a Presidents Day matinee.
NHL
Register Citizen

Arvidsson scores twice in Kings' 3-2 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal of the game with 3:39 remaining to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. Blake Lizotte also scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen made 17 saves for his second consecutive...
NHL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Clayton Keller
Person
Scott Wedgewood
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Nick Schmaltz
Person
Travis Boyd
Person
Lawson Crouse
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Avalanche
Daily Independent

AP Sportlight

Feb. 25 1940 -- The first telecast of an American hockey game is transmitted over station W2XBS in New York. The viewing audience watches the New York Rangers battle the Montreal Canadiens at
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTSM

Two former Aggies selected in 2022 USFL Draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two former NM State football players will continue their journey in professional football after being selected in Wednesday’s USFL Draft. The USFL will begin their inaugural season on April 16, 2022.   Larry Rose III became the first Aggie selected to the USFL when the New Orleans Breakers called his name with the […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Died Thursday At 73

On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
NFL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
825
Followers
3K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy