PEORIA — The Bradley Braves are right in the thick of a five-team Missouri Valley Conference race too close to call as the final two games of the regular-season arrive. Bradley can finish anywhere from second through sixth in a conference that has Loyola and UNI each at 12-6, Missouri State and Drake each at 11-5, BU at 10-6 and Southern Illinois at 8-8.

PEORIA, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO