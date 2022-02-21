George R.R. Martin’s Wild Cards is coming to Marvel Comics

For fans of Game of Thrones, there's one thing that they want more than anything else when it comes to the fantasy series and that thing is the next book in the series. It's been 11 years since the release of A Dance with Dragons, the fifth book in the epic series and fans have been eagerly awaiting The Winds of Winter as well as its follow up, A Dream of Spring. So, when it was announced on Friday that another of author George R.R. Martin's popular series, Wild Cards, is being adapted by Marvel Comics, fans had some mixed feelings about things—and soon took to social media to share them. Fans have generally not been thrilled at the idea that Martin has another project ongoing while The Winds of Winter remains unfinished and there were certainly some people who were very frustrated and vocal about those frustrations. At the same time, some frustrated fans found the humor in the situation, cracking wise about the new comic adaptation as well as what it means for A Song of Ice and Fire. It's been an interesting bit of discourse, to say the least.

