Coyotes' Dysin Mayo: Chips in with helper

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Mayo notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Kraken's Marcus Johansson: Distributes helper

Johansson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Johansson set up Jared McCann for a game-tying goal at 3:12 of the first period. With three points in four contests since a one-game injury absence, Johansson continues to play well on the top line. The veteran forward has 18 points, 65 shots on net and a minus-21 rating in 40 outings overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Matthew Highmore: Chips in with helper

Logged an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken. Highmore had the secondary helper on Tyler Motte's goal just 11 seconds into the game. This was Highmore's first point in three games since returning from COVID-19. The 25-year-old forward has seven points in 25 outings this season, matching his output from 42 appearances last year. He's added 30 shots on goal, 26 hits, 23 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating while playing mainly in a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Posts power-play helper

Mangiapane registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets. Mangiapane set up Sean Monahan's opening tally early in the second period. It's been a good February for Mangiapane, who has six goals and four assists in his last nine games. The winger continues to play well on the second line and second power-play unit -- he's at 25 goals, nine assists, 120 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-12 rating in 49 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Noah Hanifin: Adds power-play helper

Hanifin notched a power-play assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets. Hanifin earned the secondary helper on Sean Monahan's opening tally early in the second period. Through nine games in February, Hanifin has a goal, six helpers, 18 shots on net and 14 blocked shots. The American blueliner continues to play a strong two-way game with 24 points (nine on the power play), 98 shots on net, 48 blocks and a plus-10 rating through 48 contests.
NHL
Clayton Keller
CBS Sports

Kraken's Joonas Donskoi: Earns shorthanded helper

Donskoi produced a shorthanded assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Donskoi set up Mark Giordano's shorthanded tally in the first period. The assist snapped Donskoi's six-game point drought, but he's still been a passenger more often than not when it comes to offense. The Finnish winger has just one goal, 15 helpers, 62 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 51 outings -- he had 31 points in the same number of games last season.
NHL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
#Coyotes
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
The Spun

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces He Is Suing LeBron James

A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
NBA
The Spun

Former MLB Player, Longtime Broadcaster Dead At 67

The Seattle Mariners, along with the rest of the MLB family, are mourning the loss of former player and broadcaster Julio Cruz. On Wednesday, the team’s official handle announced Cruz’s untimely death. “We are saddened by the passing of original Mariner and current broadcaster Julio Cruz,” the Mariners...
MLB
CBS Sports

Jets' Neal Pionk: Manages helper in loss

Pionk logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flames. Pionk had a shot attempt deflected in by Dominic Toninato in the second period, but that was all the Jets could muster against the surging Flames. The assist ended Pionk's four-game point drought. The 26-year-old defenseman is at 20 points, 93 shots on net, 109 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 45 contests this season. He's posted well over 0.5 points per game in the last two campaigns, so there could be a little room for growth down the stretch.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Riley Sheahan: Offers shorthanded helper

Sheahan produced a shorthanded assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Sheahan had the secondary helper on a Mark Giordano goal in the first period. The 30-year-old Sheahan has picked up at least one shorthanded point in each of the last five seasons as a solid defensive forward. In 39 contests this year, he's at eight points, 37 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while often centering the Kraken's fourth line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Contributes helper

Kase posted an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens. Kase continued a strong run of play lately that's seen him pick up two goals and two assists in his last five outings. The Czech winger has 21 points, 105 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 14 PIM in 41 contests overall. Despite the uptick in offense, he's unlikely to move out of a middle-six role, and he'll typically feature on the third line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Provides helper in win

Hughes notched an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken. Hughes set up Vasili Podkolzin for what was the game-winning goal at 16:41 of the second period. In three games since coming off of the COVID-19 list, Hughes has two goals and three assists -- he hasn't missed a beat. The star defenseman is up to 39 points, 97 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating in 48 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Sam Carrick: Records helper

Carrick logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks. Carrick has amassed three assists in his last two games as the Ducks continue to enjoy a run of production from their fourth-line. The 30-year-old is up to 16 points, 59 shots on net, 69 hits and 49 PIM in 40 outings. Carrick's offense won't turn many heads, but his physical play could be of value in deeper fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Janis Moser: Gathers helper in loss

Moser posted an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings. Moser has collected assists in four of the last five games after drawing the secondary helper on Clayton Keller's goal Wednesday. The 22-year-old Moser probably shouldn't be relied on for steady offense. The rookie blueliner has nine points, 21 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 24 games.
NHL
KTSM

Two former Aggies selected in 2022 USFL Draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two former NM State football players will continue their journey in professional football after being selected in Wednesday’s USFL Draft. The USFL will begin their inaugural season on April 16, 2022.   Larry Rose III became the first Aggie selected to the USFL when the New Orleans Breakers called his name with the […]
NFL

