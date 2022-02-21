Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Three points in win Sunday

Suzuki scored two goals on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Sabres. Suzuki scored the first two goals of the game, with one of them coming on a penalty shot. He also won a faceoff in the third period that led to a Cole Caufield tally. Suzuki has two goals and three assists in his last three outings, as he's back to productivity on offense. The 22-year-old is up to 11 tallies, 22 assists, 116 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-17 rating in 52 contests. Many of the Canadiens' forwards have performed poorly this season, but Suzuki is still doing enough to warrant attention in fantasy.

