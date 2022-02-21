ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Three points in win Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Three-point burst in win

Anderson scored twice on five shots, dished an assist, logged four hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs. Anderson and Cole Caufield each enjoyed three-point games as the Habs' winning streak reached three. With three goals in his last two games, Anderson has responded well to his promotion to the top line. The 27-year-old is at 21 points, 96 shots, 98 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 40 contests overall. He's unlikely to stay consistent for long, but Anderson's strong goal-scoring history is worth investing in while he's hot.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Rounds up three points in win

Caufield scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs. In February, Caufield has found his touch with five goals and three helpers in seven contests. Caufield's been effective since moving up to the top line. The winger now has 16 points, 89 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 36 appearances, though he's trending in the right direction on offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Not expected to play Wednesday

Okposo is dealing with an illness and is not expected to participate in Wednesday's game against Montreal, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo has averaged 16:22 of ice time -- 1:42 during the power play -- and lit the lamp five times over the last nine games. Coach Don Granato said Okposo is not entirely ruled out for Wednesday, but the team is expecting to go without him versus Montreal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Extends goal, point streaks

Keller scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings. Keller has points in five straight games and goals in his last four outings. He opened the scoring at 6:25 of the second period Wednesday, but the Kings responded twice in the following 1:10. Keller is up to 21 tallies, 45 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 51 contests. He continues to be the Coyotes' most productive forward.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Schmaltz
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Stays hot with three-point game

Suzuki scored two goals on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Sabres. Suzuki scored the first two goals of the game, with one of them coming on a penalty shot. He also won a faceoff in the third period that led to a Cole Caufield tally. Suzuki has two goals and three assists in his last three outings, as he's back to productivity on offense. The 22-year-old is up to 11 tallies, 22 assists, 116 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-17 rating in 52 contests. Many of the Canadiens' forwards have performed poorly this season, but Suzuki is still doing enough to warrant attention in fantasy.
NHL
NHL

Arvidsson scores twice in Kings win against Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal with 3:39 remaining in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at Gila River Arena on Wednesday. Arvidsson took a pass from Matt Roy and toe-dragged Shayne Gostisbehere before scoring on a shot from the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Likely to play Thursday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello missed Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to the injury, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Fantasy managers will want to double-check on Zuccarello's status ahead of Thursday's contest. If he is able to return, he'll likely play on the top line with power-play time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Back at practice Thursday

Mitchell (illness) participated in the Jazz's practice session Thursday and should be available for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Over the weekend, Mitchell came down with an upper-respiratory infection, resulting in him being held out of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game as a precaution. Mitchell's presence at practice just a few days later suggests he's feeling healthy again, so he should be ready to go Friday when Utah opens its second-half schedule.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Likely returning Thursday

Markkanen (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons. Markkanen practiced Wednesday, and things went well enough for him to intend to suit up for the first game out of the All-Star break. A sprained right ankle has kept him sidelined since late January. He'll presumably be eased back into his full role, and the Cavs have some flexibility with how well Kevin Love has been playing. In his 10 healthy January games, Markkanen averaged 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.9 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Joe Ingles: Knee surgery completed

Ingles underwent successful reconstructive ACL surgery on his left knee Wednesday. Ingles initially hurt his knee Jan. 30 while playing with the Jazz and was diagnosed with the season-ending injury one day later. Utah then traded him to Portland on Feb. 9, with his expiring contract representing most of his appeal to the Trail Blazers. Given the timing of his injury along with the recovery timeline associated with ACL tears, Ingles is likely to miss the majority of the 2022-23 season, if not all of it. Portland will presumably allow Ingles to complete his rehab program on his own before he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out at least four weeks

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Nurkic will miss at least four weeks due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Nurkic's expected absence through the end of March is a major blow to the Trail Blazers, who currently occupy the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. During Portland's four-game winning streak leading into the All-Star break, Nurkic had been playing his best basketball of the season, posting averages of 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest during that stretch. While Nurkic is sidelined, Trendon Watford -- who was recently upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract -- and 10-day signee Drew Eubanks are expected to cover most of the minutes at center. Portland may also look to the open market to add depth in the frontcourt.
NBA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Top-ranked Gonzaga prepares for tough two-game road finale in underrated WCC

Gonzaga has won 16 straight games by double digits while completely overwhelming every West Coast Conference opponent it's played, including San Francisco. So perhaps Thursday night will simply produce more of the same. As always, we'll see. But, at least on paper, the Zags' road game with Todd Golden's Dons is supposed to be the first of two somewhat challenging contests to close the regular season. It'll be followed by a trip to Saint Mary's this weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy