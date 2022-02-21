ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Jake Oettinger: Takes tough loss Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Oettinger allowed two goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes. The third goal was an empty-netter. Oettinger put...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Flyers' Martin Jones: Takes tough loss Tuesday

Jones stopped 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues. St. Louis' final two goals were scored into an empty net. Jones put together one of his best performances so far in 2022, as he allowed fewer than three goals for the first time since Dec. 29, but his offense let him down. On the season, the veteran netminder is stuck with a shaky 3.51 GAA and .898 save percentage, but he's started three straight games while Carter Hart (eye) has been unavailable.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Likely to play Thursday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello missed Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to the injury, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Fantasy managers will want to double-check on Zuccarello's status ahead of Thursday's contest. If he is able to return, he'll likely play on the top line with power-play time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wedgewood
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Jake Oettinger
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Not expected to play Wednesday

Okposo is dealing with an illness and is not expected to participate in Wednesday's game against Montreal, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo has averaged 16:22 of ice time -- 1:42 during the power play -- and lit the lamp five times over the last nine games. Coach Don Granato said Okposo is not entirely ruled out for Wednesday, but the team is expecting to go without him versus Montreal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Back at practice Thursday

Mitchell (illness) participated in the Jazz's practice session Thursday and should be available for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Over the weekend, Mitchell came down with an upper-respiratory infection, resulting in him being held out of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game as a precaution. Mitchell's presence at practice just a few days later suggests he's feeling healthy again, so he should be ready to go Friday when Utah opens its second-half schedule.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyotes#American#Predators
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Expects to play Friday

Brogdon (Achilles) said Wednesday that he expects to play in Friday's matchup against Oklahoma City, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. Brogdon missed significant time prior to the All-Star break and has appeared in just three games since Dec. 15. However, he participated in practice Wednesday and said afterward that he'd be able to suit up if the team's matchup against the Thunder was held Wednesday. While the Pacers will presumably see how Brogdon fares in the coming days before officially determining his status for Friday's game, he's trending in the right direction ahead of the second half of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Joe Ingles: Knee surgery completed

Ingles underwent successful reconstructive ACL surgery on his left knee Wednesday. Ingles initially hurt his knee Jan. 30 while playing with the Jazz and was diagnosed with the season-ending injury one day later. Utah then traded him to Portland on Feb. 9, with his expiring contract representing most of his appeal to the Trail Blazers. Given the timing of his injury along with the recovery timeline associated with ACL tears, Ingles is likely to miss the majority of the 2022-23 season, if not all of it. Portland will presumably allow Ingles to complete his rehab program on his own before he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Likely returning Thursday

Markkanen (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons. Markkanen practiced Wednesday, and things went well enough for him to intend to suit up for the first game out of the All-Star break. A sprained right ankle has kept him sidelined since late January. He'll presumably be eased back into his full role, and the Cavs have some flexibility with how well Kevin Love has been playing. In his 10 healthy January games, Markkanen averaged 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.9 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out at least four weeks

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Nurkic will miss at least four weeks due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Nurkic's expected absence through the end of March is a major blow to the Trail Blazers, who currently occupy the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. During Portland's four-game winning streak leading into the All-Star break, Nurkic had been playing his best basketball of the season, posting averages of 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest during that stretch. While Nurkic is sidelined, Trendon Watford -- who was recently upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract -- and 10-day signee Drew Eubanks are expected to cover most of the minutes at center. Portland may also look to the open market to add depth in the frontcourt.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cowboys coaching staff: Dallas interested in adding TSU assistant to fill need on special teams

With the retention of both Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn as coordinators and the decision to stick with Mike McCarthy as head coach for 2022, along with valuable assistants like Joe Whitt Jr. staying put after interviewing with several teams (at least for now), the coaching staff for the Dallas Cowboys remained intact this offseason. That was until the Minnesota Vikings hired Matt Daniels to be their special teams coordinator under newly-hired head coach Kevin O'Connell -- Daniels having served as assistant special teams coordinator in Dallas (and, previously, in Los Angeles) under John "Bones" Fassel.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy