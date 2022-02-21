ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Euphoria’ Star Maude Apatow Thinks Lexi is Being a Little “Hostile” With Her Play

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fj3WF_0eKKih6O00

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 7 is the HBO show’s most theatrically over-the-top episode ever, and that’s saying something. Built around Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) play, Euphoria‘s latest episode flits between “reality” and Lexi’s dramatized version of it. We see a younger Rue (Zendaya) in pigtails snort cocaine at her father’s funeral and then watch as Lexi parades a lookalike classmate on stage as Rue’s alter ego. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddie (Alexa Demie), and Kat (Barbie Ferreira) also are played by doppelgängers. The “play” isn’t a play so much as it’s Lexi’s twisted diary, which sometimes feels a bit too close to a Burn Book. Oh, and everyone in Euphoria is watching this unfold on stage.

The only person not in the audience is the one Lexi wants there most: Fez (Angus Cloud). We’ve watched as Fezco and Lexi’s sweet relationship has evolved since the Euphoria Season 2 premiere. Lexi, in actor Angus Cloud’s own words, “brings out the innocence” in Fez. On the other hand, Fez is the person who has inspired Lexi to after her creative vision.

“I think Fezco is a big driving force for how she gains the confidence to end up doing [the play],” Euphoria star Maude Apatow shared with Decider last month.

Fez might be the person in Lexi’s corner, but he’s one of the few people not to fall under her script’s metaphoric axe. Lexi takes everyone else in her world to task, providing a campy comic look at her mother (played onstage by Austin Abrams in drag) and a withering portrayal of her sister Cassie.

Decider asked Apatow if Lexi was aware she was going to hurt Cassie so much with her play or if she was too naive to realize the damage it would do

“I think Lexi is definitely a little hostile,” Apatow said, while adding that the situation was more “complicated” than that. “She’s not trying to hurt anyone’s feelings but I think she has some very deep rooted issues with Cassie. So, she’s not trying to hurt her but maybe she is more than she’s letting on.”

“But I think she kind of maybe knows what she’s doing more than she lets on,” Apatow said.

The episode ends with Cassie leaving the play with boyfriend Nate (Jacob Elordi), who is upset by a homoerotic dance sequence in the boys’ locker room. What happens next in Lexi’s play? Will Fezco be okay? How will Euphoria Season 2 end? You’ll have to tune in to the Euphoria Season 2 finale next week to find out.

Comments / 1

Related
thebrag.com

Lexi and Fez stans are in for a treat with cute new Euphoria selfie

It’s just hours away from Valentine’s day in the U.S., and it’s looking as though Angus Cloud, who plays Fez on Euphoria, and Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi, may have just soft-launched their relationship with a very cute BTS selfie. Lexi and Fez have had some flirtations...
TV & VIDEOS
Kansas City Star

Maude Apatow Struggled With Acne While Filming ‘Euphoria’: ‘So Bad’

All about the angles. Maude Apatow revealed that the Euphoria camera men had to get creative while filming in order to keep her “gigantic zits” out of the screen. “You couldn’t cover them, they were so big,” the 24-year-old actress, who plays Lexi Howard in the HBO Max series, said in a Thursday, February 17, “Beauty Secrets” interview with Vogue. “They stuck out and we tried [to hide them].”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Abrams
Person
Alexa Demie
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Zendaya
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Jacob Elordi
Person
Barbie Ferreira
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
Us Weekly

Priyanka Chopra Seemingly Shows Her and Nick Jonas’ Baby Girl’s Nursery: Photo

Giving a glimpse. Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared to show her and Nick Jonas’ baby girl’s nursery for the first time. “Photo dump,” the actress, 39, captioned a Wednesday, February 23, Instagram slideshow. Amid her selfies, food pics and pet shots, the Quantico alum showed a variety of stuffed animals on a white countertop. The bears and bunny were positioned beside a gold statue.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euphoria#Hbo
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

We're Obsessed With Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow's Thom Browne Fits

Fexi stans rejoice — Euphoria stars Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow arrived at New York Fashion Week in matching fits courtesy of Thom Browne. The designer hosted an event in the city to celebrate his signature tartan design, which first made its debut on the Fall/Winter 2006 runway. Cloud, who plays Fezco, and Apatow, who plays Lexi in the hit TV show, appeared in tartan check from head to toe. Cloud wore a jacket with baggy pants paired with a wool scarf, while Apatow opted for a pleated skirt with matching tights, shoes and a dog-shaped purse.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira Says Kat's Season 2 'Journey' Is a 'Little Mysterious'

Barbie Ferreira's Euphoria character, Kat Hernandez, could be going through a lot this season. The 25-year-old actress explained that most of her character's problems have yet to be seen this season. "Kat's journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience," Ferreira told The Cut. "She is secretly going through a lot of existential crises."
TV SERIES
WWD

Maude Apatow, Molly Ringwald Have Jazz Club Night Out for Batsheva

Click here to read the full article. While Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige were captivating the attention of millions of Americans in their living rooms watching the Super Bowl, those who prefer a high-neck frilly collar and velvet booths ventured to Casa Cipriani’s jazz club for Batsheva Hay. Rather than present her latest collection via a runway show, Hay felt the mood this fashion week was deserving of a fun night out, where the rock band Arsun performed a set and cocktails were served. “We thought of an alternate way to show the clothes because of Omicron and everything,” Hay...
MUSIC
PopSugar

Why "Euphoria"'s Fez and Lexi Are the Perfect Match

The second season of "Euphoria" has been an intense emotional roller coaster. Every episode demands the cast's absolute A-game, and they do not disappoint. From Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) throwing up in the hot tub to Ashtray (Javon Walton) beating up Cal (Eric Dane) to Rue (Zendaya) running into traffic — the show does not shy away from exploring the trauma and darkness that lives within each main character.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Euphoria’s Maude Apatow just got real about acne breakouts while filming the show

There are two types of Euphoria fans: those who can't breathe throughout an entire episode and those who are only invested in the makeup fantasies of Donni Davy’s genius looks. Side note: does anyone know if face gems are accepted as suitable workwear attire? But no matter which camp you fall in, there's one thing that unites us: our awe of just how incredible the actors on the show are – both on and off screen.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Lexi's 'Euphoria' Play Is the Most Innovative Thing the Show's Ever Done

Maude Apatow's Lexi Howard has quietly always been one of the most interesting characters on Euphoria. In Season 1 of Sam Levinson's HBO drama, even as she and Rue (Zendaya) drifted apart, she continued to stand by and support her former best friend. And if she seemed committed to being her own person then (who could ever forget when she dressed up as Bob Ross on Halloween?), Season 2 is proving just how much of an ambitious, sensitive individual she is.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Euphoria, episode 7 recap: Lexi’s play leaves Cassie in pieces in the show’s most anticipated instalment yet

There are few episodes of Euphoria that have been as highly anticipated as episode seven. All the events of season two seem to have been building to this exact moment, tremors before the calamitous earthquake of Lexi’s play. And no, it’s not Oklahoma. The trials and tribulations of our favourite misbehaving teens – Rue’s drug addiction; Cassie’s downward spiral; Nate’s abusive behaviour; Maddy’s mourning of a friendship; Jules’s CD; Kat’s… wait, what’s Kat doing? – have made for an especially depressing second season. But what better way to distract from all that than a night at the theatre? Euphoria,...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy