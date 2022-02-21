COVID Still Threatens Millions Of Americans. Why Are We So Eager To Move On?

In the middle of a Sunday afternoon, I found myself locked outside the library. No matter how many times I swiped my student ID, the doors wouldn’t budge. I soon realized why. I had a “red pass” on my CoVerified account, a symptom screener app used by Barnard College where I attend school. Like many other schools across the country, mine has used the app since on-campus activity started to rebound—for us, that was back in October of 2020. Each day, I’m required to attest that I don’t have symptoms. Then, I get a “green screen” and am allowed to enter campus buildings, such as libraries and dorms. If students do report a symptom, like a cough, they’ll get a restricted screen, and cannot enter these campus buildings. (This is not the only screening we have, we also get a weekly PCR test, which is provided free of charge to students.)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO