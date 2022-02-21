ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public memorial held for former Miss U.S.A

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTEE, North Carolina - There was a public memorial on Friday in honor of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst....

rolling out

Former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, remembered at memorial service

Cheslie Kryst was remembered as “unapologetically herself” at a memorial service on Friday. The former Miss USA took her life at age 30 on Jan. 30 and fans gathered with her loved ones at the Elevation Church in Blakeney, North Carolina, for a public celebration of her life in which her friends and family gave speeches about the beauty queen’s impact on their lives.
WCNC

Cheslie Kryst memorial to be held at Charlotte church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friends, family and the community will have a chance to honor the life of Miss USA winner and Charlotte native Cheslie Kryst next week, Kryst's family announced. The family will host a public celebration of life on Friday, Feb. 18, at Elevation Church off Rea Road...
