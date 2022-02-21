AAC announces bowling all-conference selections

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference released the all-conference teams for both boys and girls bowling on Sunday.

Howland’s Chris Guesman and Boardman’s Alayna Turillo were named Bowlers of the Year.

Below are the selections.

BOYS BOWLING

Braylen Schuller – Warren Harding, Junior

Chris Guesman – Howland, Senior

Daniel Enright – Boardman, Junior

Jared Vrabel – Howland, Junior

Matt Logan – Canfield, Freshman

Reese Beckman – Boardman, Senior

Vincent DeSiato – Austintown Fitch, Senior

Bowler of the Year: Chris Guesman – Howland

GIRLS BOWLING

Alayna Turillo – Boardman, Senior

Emily Wagner – Austintown Fitch, Senior

Gillian McMurray – Howland, Senior

Grace Oklota – Boardman, Senior

Kaitlyn Greenaway – Boardman, Freshman

Marissa Funk – Boardman, Freshman

Sam Hoffman – Boardman, Senior

Bowler of the Year: Alayna Turillo – Boardman

