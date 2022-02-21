ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

AAC announces bowling all-conference selections

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFmdI_0eKKiEhR00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference released the all-conference teams for both boys and girls bowling on Sunday.

Howland’s Chris Guesman and Boardman’s Alayna Turillo were named Bowlers of the Year.

Below are the selections.

BOYS BOWLING

Braylen Schuller – Warren Harding, Junior
Chris Guesman – Howland, Senior
Daniel Enright – Boardman, Junior
Jared Vrabel – Howland, Junior
Matt Logan – Canfield, Freshman
Reese Beckman – Boardman, Senior
Vincent DeSiato – Austintown Fitch, Senior

Bowler of the Year: Chris Guesman – Howland

GIRLS BOWLING

Alayna Turillo – Boardman, Senior
Emily Wagner – Austintown Fitch, Senior
Gillian McMurray – Howland, Senior
Grace Oklota – Boardman, Senior
Kaitlyn Greenaway – Boardman, Freshman
Marissa Funk – Boardman, Freshman
Sam Hoffman – Boardman, Senior

Bowler of the Year: Alayna Turillo – Boardman

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Boardman, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Canfield, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
WKBN

Ohio National Guard ends COVID-19 help as omicron surge falls, Vanderhoff says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio National Guard members have completed their mission of helping communities and health workers during the omicron variant wave of COVID-19, Ohio’s health director said Thursday. It’s another milestone that further indicates the virus is greatly improving statewide. “At one point, the Ohio National Guard had 2,000 members deployed at 62 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aac#Bowlers Of The Year#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Third day in a row of 1,300 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 24 follow: Total Change New cases 2,649,692 +1,321 Hospitalizations 112,056 +151 ICU admissions 13,187 +17 Deaths* 36,267 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Miss Alabama dies after fall, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
WKBN

WKBN

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy