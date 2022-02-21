AAC announces bowling all-conference selections
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference released the all-conference teams for both boys and girls bowling on Sunday.
Howland’s Chris Guesman and Boardman’s Alayna Turillo were named Bowlers of the Year.
Below are the selections.
BOYS BOWLING
Braylen Schuller – Warren Harding, Junior
Chris Guesman – Howland, Senior
Daniel Enright – Boardman, Junior
Jared Vrabel – Howland, Junior
Matt Logan – Canfield, Freshman
Reese Beckman – Boardman, Senior
Vincent DeSiato – Austintown Fitch, Senior
Bowler of the Year: Chris Guesman – Howland
GIRLS BOWLING
Alayna Turillo – Boardman, Senior
Emily Wagner – Austintown Fitch, Senior
Gillian McMurray – Howland, Senior
Grace Oklota – Boardman, Senior
Kaitlyn Greenaway – Boardman, Freshman
Marissa Funk – Boardman, Freshman
Sam Hoffman – Boardman, Senior
Bowler of the Year: Alayna Turillo – Boardman
