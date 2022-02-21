ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Oath Keepers trial postponed

By GUY LUCAS ENTERPRISE EDITOR
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

A federal just has agreed to reschedule the trail of a half dozen members of a far-right militia group, including a Thomasville woman, on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.

But Judge Amit Mehta of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia also warned that the crowded court calendar means that the trial, which is expected to last close to a month, might not begin until early 2023.

The trial for Laura Lee Steele of Thomasville and five other members of the Oath Keepers had been set for April 19, and Mehta had said repeatedly that he intended to stick to that schedule.

But in a joint filing with prosecutors last week, defense attorneys say their clients’ right to a speedy trial is outweighed by the need to review the towering mountain of evidence that investigators have compiled. Evidence collected in the overall investigation of Jan. 6 includes tens of thousands of hours of surveillance video and body-worn police camera footage; tens of thousands of tips provided to the FBI and local police departments; hundreds of thousands of FBI reports; and data from thousands of digital devices and digital accounts of the more than 700 people who have been charged so far.

"The court reluctantly grants the parties' joint request for a continuance in view of the good cause established for a postponement," Mehta wrote in an order on Saturday.

He said he would set a firm date later, but "the earliest the court's schedule will permit a month-long trial is, at present, November 28," so he told the attorneys to block off Nov. 28-Dec. 22 on their schedules.

Prosecutors contend that members of the Oath Keepers planned and executed a coordinated assault on the building to try to keep Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Steele, a former High Point Police Department officer, faces seven charges, though according to court papers she joined the group just a short time before Jan. 6.

CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Hill

Ukrainian leader: Scores killed, hundreds wounded in first day of attack

Ukraine's president announced late Thursday that more than 130 people were killed and over 300 wounded less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a broad military invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement that according to preliminary data 137 people had died, including...
POLITICS
The Hill

What's happening with Russia's invasion of Ukraine: An explainer

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a military invasion of Ukraine, launching an attack that the White House says has been in the works for months. President Biden, along with other Western leaders and NATO allies, has strongly condemned the attack. Moscow's offensive has gone after various cities in Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv. Western countries have responded with economic sanctions, including an updated series of sanctions unveiled by Biden on Thursday.
POLITICS
CNN

GOP lawmakers call for stronger sanctions against Russia but some are careful in their criticism of Biden

(CNN) — Key Republican voices from across Capitol Hill -- who have been coordinating their messaging on the crisis in Ukraine -- have been purposely measured in their criticism of President Joe Biden in the immediate wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with top GOP lawmakers deliberately critiquing the President's policy decisions as opposed to lobbing personal attacks, according to Republican sources familiar with the situation.
FOREIGN POLICY
