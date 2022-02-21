Oath Keepers trial postponed

A federal just has agreed to reschedule the trail of a half dozen members of a far-right militia group, including a Thomasville woman, on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.

But Judge Amit Mehta of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia also warned that the crowded court calendar means that the trial, which is expected to last close to a month, might not begin until early 2023.

The trial for Laura Lee Steele of Thomasville and five other members of the Oath Keepers had been set for April 19, and Mehta had said repeatedly that he intended to stick to that schedule.

But in a joint filing with prosecutors last week, defense attorneys say their clients’ right to a speedy trial is outweighed by the need to review the towering mountain of evidence that investigators have compiled. Evidence collected in the overall investigation of Jan. 6 includes tens of thousands of hours of surveillance video and body-worn police camera footage; tens of thousands of tips provided to the FBI and local police departments; hundreds of thousands of FBI reports; and data from thousands of digital devices and digital accounts of the more than 700 people who have been charged so far.

"The court reluctantly grants the parties' joint request for a continuance in view of the good cause established for a postponement," Mehta wrote in an order on Saturday.

He said he would set a firm date later, but "the earliest the court's schedule will permit a month-long trial is, at present, November 28," so he told the attorneys to block off Nov. 28-Dec. 22 on their schedules.

Prosecutors contend that members of the Oath Keepers planned and executed a coordinated assault on the building to try to keep Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Steele, a former High Point Police Department officer, faces seven charges, though according to court papers she joined the group just a short time before Jan. 6.