AVONDALE, Ariz. — A young person is dead and another is injured after a shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Avondale, the city's police department said. Officers responded to the scene near Dysart Road and Brinker Drive where they tried to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, the department said. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene and officers pursued.

AVONDALE, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO