ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Stevens: Don't let ideologues on the left or right dictate our children's education

By Solomon D. Stevens
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in extreme times, with growing polarization in our society. And now education has taken center stage as the battleground between the political left and right. If we do not stop this, our children will become the victims. If we really care about them, we need to work together to...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristotle
Salon

The secret plan behind Florida's "don't say gay" bill: Bankrupting public education

Republicans widely view the "critical race theory" hoax as a crucial component to regaining the governorship of Virginia in 2021, so it's not a surprise that the party is rapidly expanding its national war on educators under the guise of "parental rights" in 2022. Now the book banning impulse that was initially focused on books about race and racism has dramatically expanded to stomp out any acknowledgement that LGBTQ people even exist. The most prominent of these efforts is the banally named "Parental Rights in Education" bill in Florida, which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is attempting to fast track.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
Washington Post

What about Black students’ ‘discomfort’?

Of all the attempts around the country to coddle the snowflakes among us who can’t handle the reality that our shared history is equal parts noble and brutal, the “discomfort” bill in the Florida state legislature is the most idiotic. Opinions to start the day, in your...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ideologues#Boston College#Political Polarization#Communism#Slavery#The New York Times#The 1619 Project#The 1776 Commission#Anti American
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Seems to Think Discrimination Is When You Try to Remedy Discrimination

The right-wing majority on the Supreme Court continues its run of nullifying constitutional rights by shadow docket, while insisting that it is doing no such thing. On Monday, the Court blocked a ruling—written by a panel of three federal judges, two of whom were appointed by President Donald Trump—that found that Alabama had violated the Voting Rights Act when it drew a congressional map with one majority-Black district out of seven rather than two, in a state where Black people make up more than a quarter of the population. Five of the justices disagreed with the lower court’s decision, but only Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained his rationale in an opinion joined by Samuel Alito, arguing that complying with the 15th Amendment would just be too much work.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Telegraph

Don’t promote Black Lives Matter to pupils, teachers told, in crackdown on politics in the classroom

Teachers have been forbidden from promoting Black Lives Matter to children as part of a crackdown on politics in the classroom. Schools must ensure that any "contentious and disputed" historic periods such as the British Empire and imperialism are taught in a "balanced" manner, according to guidance published by the Department for Education (DfE) on Thursday.
EDUCATION
iheart.com

‘Undercover Mothers’ Exposing ‘Woke’ Curriculum in Private Schools

A growing group of moms from across the country are fighting back against “wokeness” in private schools. They call themselves “Undercover Mothers”. What started as a small group of mothers concerned with what their children were learning in New York City private schools has now grown into a network of parents from across the country. Undercover Mothers has a core of about 25 moms who run a covert network of more than a hundred parents, pointing out curriculum like Critical Race Theory. Their goal is to put an end to political indoctrination seeping into many schools’ curriculum. Katy ISD parent Bonnie Anderson was shocked to learn the problem is present in private schools nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s case for reparations

What up Recast family! The Republican National Committee moves to censure two GOP members of the Jan. 6 committee, President Joe Biden vows more federal help to combat gun violence in cities and the Winter Olympics are underway in Beijing. But we kick things off with a renewed push for Congress to take up the case for reparations.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy