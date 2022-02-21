Boogie Ellis’ game-winner lifts USC to win over Washington State
By Adam Grosbard
OCRegister
3 days ago
LOS ANGELES — After a night of maddening misses and scoring droughts, No. 17 USC still had a chance. With 20.3 seconds left against Washington State and the score tied, head coach Andy Enfield called timeout to draw up a play. The plan was for Isaiah Mobley to...
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
IRVINE — The Trinity League lessons of being physical and well-balanced continued to serve Orange Lutheran’s girls basketball team well on Wednesday night. Post Sheridan Kennedy scored 16 points to establish an inside presence and guard Shea Joko added five 3-pointers as the top-seeded Lancers defeated No. 4 Crean Lutheran 72-52 in an intense CIF-SS Division 2AA semifinal at Crean Lutheran High.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
USC vs Oregon State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 24. Record: USC (23-4), Oregon State (3-22) – Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. USC vs Oregon...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO >> The JSerra boys basketball team cruised to a 60-44 win over St. John Bosco Tuesday in the CIF-SS Division 1 semifinals at JSerra High. JSerra (19-9) will host St. Bernard in the championship game Friday at 7 p.m.. The two programs have never played each other.
PULLMAN – Washington State posts Mouhamed Gueye and Efe Abogidi erupted out of their recent funk and lifted the Cougars out of their slump. “It’s the Apple Cup. We had to make sure we showed up,” Gueye said after the Cougs snapped a five-game skid with a 78-70 win over Washington on Wednesday at a euphoric Beasley Coliseum.
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
LOS ANGELES — As the USC men’s basketball team prepares to hit the road to face the Oregon schools this week, speculation about the future of head coach Andy Enfield has continued to swirl. Enfield, who led the Trojans to an Elite Eight run in the NCAA Tournament...
Ignore the poor offensive line play, and the injury-decimated receiver unit the Miami Dolphins had all last season. All of that’s fixable with better talent, and better coaching — we hope. But don’t overlook the fact that Miami had an anemic rushing attack, one that couldn’t be relied...
Again, this is how it’s supposed to work in Los Angeles. The Sparks missed the WNBA playoffs in 2021 “by one possession,” as Coach/GM Derek Fisher pointed out at a news conference Wednesday. They last won a championship in 2016, and while everyone said the right things, it had to be kind of galling, deep down, when Candace Parker returned home to Chicago as a free agent and won a championship with the Sky on her first attempt.
The Southern California News Group’s sports section was recognized Wednesday as one of the 10 best in the country in the highest circulation category by the Associated Press Sports Editors. SCNG, which produces sports sections for 11 newspapers in a coverage area that includes 600 high schools, was recognized in the category of best daily section, one of the highest honors in the industry.
7-Pine-Richland (12-11) at 2-Fox Chapel (21-1) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Butler (13-9)/3-Central Catholic (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Pine-Richland had no trouble with No. 10 Bethel Park in a 64-41 first-round victory. Joey Dudkowski, who came into the playoffs averaging 15 points, put up 26 against the Blackhawks. Luke Shanahan added 12 points in the win, the Rams’ second straight after a four-game losing skid late in the regular season. Pine-Richland finished tied with Butler for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated North Hills. The Rams last made a run to a WPIAL title in 2017 when they defeated Butler to capture the 6A crown … Fox Chapel is on a roll, having won 20 games in a row since a 30-point loss to North Hills at the season-opening North Hills tournament Dec. 11. The Foxes held off Central Catholic for the Section 3 title. Fox Chapel averaged 67.8 points in the regular season, good for third in Class 6A behind North Hills (75.3) and Butler (69.8). Senior Eli Yofan leads the Foxes in scoring at 20.4 points a game. He surpassed Matt D’Amico’s all-time Fox Chapel boys basketball scoring record (1,437) with a layup in the second quarter of a Feb. 8 victory over Norwin.
The Chargers officially hired Brendan Nugent as the offensive line coach and added two more coaches to Brandon Staley’s staff. Chris Gould was hired as the team’s assistant special teams coach and Mike Hiestand was added as an offensive assistant, the Chargers announced Tuesday. Nugent, Gould and Hiestand...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two former NM State football players will continue their journey in professional football after being selected in Wednesday’s USFL Draft. The USFL will begin their inaugural season on April 16, 2022. Larry Rose III became the first Aggie selected to the USFL when the New Orleans Breakers called his name with the […]
