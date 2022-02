MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in serious condition Friday night after a single-vehicle crash on Alabama Highway 53 in Huntsville. According to Huntsville Police Department officers on the scene, five people were in the car at the time of the crash when the driver lost control. WAFF 48 is told the other four people in the car were not injured.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO