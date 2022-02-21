ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale community remembers Gabriel Fernandez on what would have been his 17th birthday

 3 days ago

A Palmdale community Sunday honored the birthday of a little boy who was tortured and murdered.

Family and friends gathered to remember Gabriel Fernandez on what would have been his 17th birthday.

They brought flowers, candles, and balloons to "Gabriel's Tree."

Gabriel died in 2013 at 8 years old after years of being abused and starved by his mother, and her boyfriend.

RELATED | Gabriel Fernandez: Years after Palmdale boy's death, DCFS struggles to improve child protection

The death of child abuse victim Gabriel Fernandez in Palmdale has led to many changes in LA County's child-protection strategies, but problems still remain.

His mother was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Her boyfriend was sentenced to death.

patricia Weinbach
3d ago

it was a tragedy what happened to that sweet little boy, the system failed him... I hope he is happy and free in heaven. treat in peace little man...😇😇😇😇😇😇

