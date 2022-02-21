ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Literature lovers connect over Short Vine Literary Journal

By Emma Segrest
University of Cincinnati News Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe literary arts are a coveted way students at the University of Cincinnati (UC) turn to self-expression. Fiction, creative nonfiction and poetry are just some of the focuses offered through the creative writing major at UC. Students can fine tune their craft both in classes centered around the creation...

www.newsrecord.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV.com

USM’s literary journal reaches 50 years of publication

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Mississippi Review literary journal marks 50 years of publication. To celebrate, a 50th Anniversary special edition was open to all the writers who had previously published work in the journal. The anniversary issue features poems, essays and stories...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Flathead Beacon

Field Journal Author Hopes to Deepen Connection Between People and Nature

One page at a time Whitefish resident Allie Maloney is writing and illustrating a blueprint for how both locals and tourists can deepen their connection with northwest Montana’s vast tracts of wild land and the species that live there. The final form of Maloney’s work will be the “Northwest...
WHITEFISH, MT
Boston Globe

New England Literary News

As an 8-year-old girl in the mid-20th century, Boston-based lawyer Kathleen Courtenay Stone looked through her father’s law school yearbook and found herself wondering why there were so few women pictured. She asked her parents and got answers that didn’t quite satisfy. She kept wondering what made these women different than the ones she was familiar with — the mothers and housewives at home. What made these women follow a different path? In “They Called Us Girls: Stories of Female Ambition from Suffrage to Mad Men” (Cynren), Stone tries to answer this question, making portraits of seven women who traveled their own roads, defying stereotypes and expectations. A woman “must find a vision for herself and the confidence to realize it,” Stone writes. And how that confidence is found is what she tries to answer. In intimate mini-biographies, Stone explores ambition, immigration, what it is to have people to believe in you and to believe in yourself, and the courage required to live a different way. She writes of artist Dahlov Zorach Ipcar, born in 1917; a Trinidadian doctor named Muriel Petioni, born in 1914; federal judge Rya Weickert Zobel, born in 1931; nonprofit leader Frieda Garcia, born in 1934; and three other accomplished, defiant women.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy