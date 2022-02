For many years, the backside of the Sandia Mountains provided a bevy of unofficial and ungraded trails that local cross country skiers would use to get their fix of the sport. But five years ago, an intrepid group of enthusiasts decided that the Nordic skiing, while nowhere near as popular or as flamboyant as its cousin, alpine or downhill skiing, still deserved its proper place on the mountain.

