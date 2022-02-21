ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

This Is The Most Disturbing Part Of Euphoria Episode 7

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuphoria has always had a bit of a dreamlike quality to it, ever since the show's debut. Between Rue's intoxicated state, the arty shots of teen parties, and the nebulous space between childhood and adulthood, there's a trippy impermanence to everything. Lexi's theatrical debut in Season 2, Episode 7 was the...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Minka Kelly Was Only Supposed to Be in One "Euphoria" Episode

Viewers finally got more insight into Samantha (Minka Kelly) and her backstory in the latest episode of "Euphoria." Throughout the entire second season, Maddy (Alexa Demie) has been babysitting Samantha's son, but we really didn't know much about her — other than the fact that she's rich and has a fabulous closet — until now.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Will Fezco Be Okay? These 'Euphoria' Season 2 Memes Are Breaking My Heart

Since the Season 2 premiere, Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) have risen as one of the most beloved romantic pairings on HBO Max’s popular drama-filled series, Euphoria. However, following Episode 7, viewers are worried this slow-burn romance — otherwise affectionally known online as #Fexi —may end in tragedy. Sadly, Fez didn’t make it to Lexi’s play. Twitter couldn’t stop speculating why he didn’t show up, and these Euphoria Season 2 memes about Fez are pretty heartbreaking.
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Euphoria#Adolescence#Hbo Max
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
Us Weekly

Priyanka Chopra Seemingly Shows Her and Nick Jonas’ Baby Girl’s Nursery: Photo

Giving a glimpse. Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared to show her and Nick Jonas’ baby girl’s nursery for the first time. “Photo dump,” the actress, 39, captioned a Wednesday, February 23, Instagram slideshow. Amid her selfies, food pics and pet shots, the Quantico alum showed a variety of stuffed animals on a white countertop. The bears and bunny were positioned beside a gold statue.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Tamar Braxton Calling Out Vince About Their Son Is A Great Opportunity To Talk About Co-Parenting Boundaries

Speaking as someone who can relate to their situation, parents deserve uninterrupted time with their child — but access to that child shouldn't be blocked. Tamar Braxton is a vocal powerhouse, reality TV star, and unforgettable personality. One of the things people tend to love about her is that she’s authentic and honest about her challenges, which makes her relatable. Well, the singer is currently navigating something that many people can certainly relate to–co-parenting.
RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

As General Hospital’s Wes Ramsey Says Goodbye to Port Charles, Finola Hughes Tries to Say So Long to a Peer Who ‘Trod Some Difficult Terrain… With Grace and Dignity’

Parting is such sweet sorrow for the on-screen baddie and his real-life colleagues. As word spread that General Hospital villain Peter August was really, most sincerely dead — or so we think… for now — portrayer Wes Ramsey tried to sum up in words his experience as the spawn of Cesar Faison and Alex Devane. First and foremost, he wanted to express his gratitude to the audience.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Are Feeling So Enchanted This Week

If you’re feeling more spiritual and connected to your heart, it’s no coincidence. The sun entered Pisces at the tail end of last week, which is shifting on your empathy detectors. This dreamy and intuitive water sign is encouraging you to extend the boundaries of your imagination, because there is so much more to life than what you’ve previously thought. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of February 21, 2022 — Cancer, Capricorn, and Pisces — let the energy if this zodiac sign guide you toward universal love.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
WHYY

Episode 6 | Darkness Rising Part 2

Max discovers a clue that reveals a hint at the murdered monk's behavior. The atmosphere intensifies when another brother is found dead. To untangle the truth, Max will need to become acquainted with the devil dressed in all his finery.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Euphoria, episode 7 recap: Lexi’s play leaves Cassie in pieces in the show’s most anticipated instalment yet

There are few episodes of Euphoria that have been as highly anticipated as episode seven. All the events of season two seem to have been building to this exact moment, tremors before the calamitous earthquake of Lexi’s play. And no, it’s not Oklahoma. The trials and tribulations of our favourite misbehaving teens – Rue’s drug addiction; Cassie’s downward spiral; Nate’s abusive behaviour; Maddy’s mourning of a friendship; Jules’s CD; Kat’s… wait, what’s Kat doing? – have made for an especially depressing second season. But what better way to distract from all that than a night at the theatre? Euphoria,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy