ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland School Board President’s Home Vandalized

By Da Lin
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QApCt_0eKKeiYb00

OAKLAND (KPIX) — The debate over Oakland school closures has escalated from heated conversations to active vandalism. The Oakland Unified School District board president said that, in addition to a protest in front of his house, someone broke his front window.

Board president Dr. Gary Yee said it happened not long after a passionate school board meeting on Friday night. A group of protesters reportedly marched to his Oakland Hills home.

“I can hear the whistles and the horns at 11:30 at night,” Yee said.

The 76-year-old grandfather and his wife were coming back from a walk in the neighborhood. They waited from a distance for the protesters to leave.

“As I was approaching my house, I was confronted, let’s say, by two people who came out of the shadows and challenged me and that was a little worrisome. We walked away,” Yee said.

Broken glass from a window at residence of Dr. Gary Yee, OUSD board member

He later found a broken front window. Someone also damaged a light sensor that was mounted above his garage.

“I have to admit it made me feel vulnerable. (It) does give you some pause that somebody may be fired up about something that (was) said (at the board meeting) and might do something rash,” Yee said.

Yee and the majority of the board had recently voted to close three schools and merge two others. They reaffirmed their decision in Friday night’s special board meeting and that made a lot of people angry.

READ MORE : Oakland School Board Votes to Proceed With Planned Campus Closures

He said the district is facing a structural deficit of about $40 million.

State educators and Oakland Unified said the district has way too many schools after losing 15,000 students in the last 20 years.

The OUSD chief budget officer pointed out that this district has about 80 schools serving 33,000 students. Fremont Unified has 42 schools and 34,000 students. San Jose Unified has 41 schools and 30,000 students. Stockton has 48 schools serving 35,000 students.

“We have some elementary schools that have almost 700 students and we have some that are down to about 100 students,” Yee said.

Opponents said the closures affect mostly low-income Black and Brown students. They believe the district is mismanaging the budget and should cut elsewhere, not schools.

One speaker who opposed the school closures said in Friday’s board meeting “if you have a problem and that problem is over-budgeting, you don’t solve that problem by taking away the service that you’re supposed to provide.”

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the vandalism at Yee’s house. Many people who opposed the closures said that, while they disagree with Yee’s vote, the vandalism was wrong.

The district said the closure of three schools and merger of two schools will happen after the end of this school year.

The district will have to look at more closures and consolidations next year.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley Police Department and City Council Denounce Distribution of Anti-Semitic Messages

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The Berkeley Police Department and Berkeley City Council on Monday released a joint statement condemning the recent distribution of hundreds plastic sandwich bags filled with anti-Semitic messages. The statement issued addressed the hundreds of homes in the North Berkeley hills where the sandwich bags containing the hateful messages were found on doorsteps on Sunday. Police said the messages were delivered at random in that neighborhood by “a small, fringe White Supremacist extremist group that targets Jewish communities as well as other minority groups throughout the Bay Area.” The release noted that multiple cities across the U.S. have...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspicious Person on Train Detained at Walnut Creek BART Station, Delaying Service

WALNUT CREEK (BCN/CBS SF) — Police activity surrounding a suspicious person on a BART train closed the Walnut Creek station for a short period Monday evening before the person was detained, according to authorities. The SFBARTAlert Twitter account posted that police activity at the station was causing delays shortly after 5:30 p.m. There is a delay developing at Walnut Creek in the Antioch and SFO directions due to police activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 22, 2022 The station was briefly closed at approximately 5:50 p.m. with trains holding outside the station and mutual aid being provided by Contra Costa County Connections. About a half an...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Inmate Dies At Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas

MILPITAS (BCN) — The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday the in-custody death of a 45-year-old male inmate. Based on preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s offices said there appears to be no foul play “at this time.” On Feb. 20, deputies assigned to the Elmwood Correctional Facility were alerted by the inmate’s cellmate who had pressed the emergency button inside of the cell, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded and attempted CPR and other life-saving measures, they said, and he was taken to a nearby hospital at approximately 9:24 p.m. Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas (CBS) At approximately 9:52 p.m., the man was pronounced deceased by medical staff, the sheriff’s office said. The man was originally booked into the county jail by the Milpitas Police Department on Feb. 19. He was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, residential burglary, and petty theft with priors, the sheriff’s office said. The district attorney’s office, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, and the sheriff’s office are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of death. No further information will be released pending confirmation that the next of kin has been notified and there is more information on the investigation, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.  
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘We Failed Our Children’; Mayor Breed Focusing On Student Welfare In Selection Of School Board Replacements

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mayor London Breed took to the national talk show circuit over the weekend to give some insight into her selection process for replacing three recalled school board members who were voted out of office last week. SF Board of Education President Gabriella Lopez, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and member Alison Collins were overwhelmingly swept from office by voters dissatisfied with delays in getting kids back into the classroom during the pandemic. While private schools in San Francisco returned to in-class instruction, the city’s public schools lagged months behind. “We failed our children,” Breed said on Meet The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Fleeing Novato Suspect Arrested After Crashing On Montgomery Street In San Francisco

NOVATO (CBS SF) — A suspect who fled a traffic stop in Novato was finally taken into custody after a California Highway Patrol aerial pursuit ended with a crash and arrest on Montgomery St. in San Francisco. Novato police said the incident began at 3:48 p.m. Sunday when an officer, who was patrolling the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center, responded to a 911 report of a man manipulating a handgun in the driver seat of a vehicle which was parked near Target. Moments later, the officer located a black SUV backed into a parking space which matched the description provided by the...
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video Surfaces Of Father, Son Being Attacked In Oakland’s Chinatown

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Video has surfaced of a father and son being attacked by a man who yelled racial slurs at them in Oakland’s Chinatown earlier this month. In a clip obtained by KPIX 5, video shows a suspect walking up to the family on 9th Street near Webster on February 11th before 1 p.m. The victim, who was walking with his parents, told KPIX 5’s Betty Yu that the man started yelling racial slurs out of nowhere from behind. He told the suspect to leave him alone, and that’s when the man started punching him. Surveillance footage of an attack against...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Richmond Police Seek Suspect In Violent McDonald’s Drive-Thru Assault

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Investigators have released photos of a woman they say brutally assaulted a mother who was attacked while waiting in line with her children at a Richmond McDonald’s drive-thru. Richmond police detectives hope the photos will lead to them identifying and taking the suspect into custody. According to investigators the incident took place on Feb. 5th at approximately 12:16 p.m. in the McDonald’s drive-thru at 2301 MacDonald Ave. The victim entered the drive-thru with her children in the car. The suspect then accused the victim of cutting in line, and rammed her car into the victim’s vehicle. When the victim got out of her car, the suspect drove directly toward her, striking and dragging her across the parking lot for more than 150 feet before stopping. The suspect then got out of the car and punched the victim several times as she remained on the ground before quickly fleeing the scene. There was no information released on the victim’s injuries or her condition. “Investigators believe this incident was an unprovoked attack upon the victim and her children,” Richmond police said in a Facebook post. If you recognize the suspect, please contact Detective O. Guzman at OGuzman@RichmondPD.net or 510-672-2493.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

People Embrace First Weekend of Maskless Activities in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With the omicron surge that slammed the U.S. this winter is receding, people in the Bay Area headed out for the first weekend since the indoor mask mandate went into effect. “We’re going to get a pause for three to six months, regardless of what comes next,” said UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong. Dr. Chin-Hong says he expects community immunity to wane in the early fall. Still, he said we shouldn’t see too many severe cases with boosters and recent infections at play. For now, he says there are some situations where people should still wear masks. “Certainly,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Budgeting#Kpix#Ousd#Oakland Unified#Fremont Unified
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Investigate Suspicious Death of Teen Girl Found in SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating the suspicious death of a 16-year-old girl who died of a possible overdose early Friday morning, according to authorities. The San Francisco Police Department released details about the investigation on Sunday. On Friday at approximately 6:33 a.m., San Francisco Police officers from Southern Station were called to the 600 block of Minna Street to assist paramedics with a possible drug overdose. Arriving officers met with medics on scene who declared the victim deceased. Police said the victim was a 16-year-old female. The San Francisco County Medical Examiner responded and declared the death suspicious, leading to an investigation led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. The victim has not yet been identified. Police did not provide any possible suspect information. No arrests have been made and the case remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Dies After Being Shot in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found injured in the Mission District Friday evening, according to authorities. The San Francisco Police Department released details about the investigation on Sunday. On Friday at around 7:49 p.m., officers from the Mission Station responded to the area of 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue after a report of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 36-year-old male victim inside a vehicle on scene who suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Despite the efforts of the medical team, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The investigation of the fatal shooting is being led by the SFPD Homicide detail. Police did not provide any possible suspect information. No arrests have been made and the case remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Seek Leads In 2018 Brazen Bus Stop Slaying Of Patrick Scott Jr.

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland mother, still heartbroken by the the 2018 slaying of her 27-year-old son at a neighborhood bus stop, issued a plea Friday for anyone to come forward with information that may lead to the identity of the shooter. Carol Jones called her son a “gentle giant” and recalled that fateful day on Oakland Police Dept. twitter page. “He was like a gentle giant, he didn’t bother nobody,” Jones said. “He got along with everybody. If you did not know him, he was not going to speak or talk with you. He was just a quiet person.” At the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested In Highway 29 Shooting, Napa Carjacking

NAPA (CBS SF) — A man was hospitalized with a head wound and a suspect charged with attempted murder following a shooting Friday morning on Highway 29 near Highway 221 that shut down several lanes of the busy road for more than three hours. The Napa County Sheriff’s office said 42-year-old Tuong Nguyen was being held on attempted murder, carjacking and a felon in possession of firearm charges. Investigators said Nguyen shot the driver of a white pickup truck through a passenger window on Highway 29 at 6:40 a.m. during the height of the morning commute. Tuong Nguyen. (Napa County Sheriff’s Office) The victim...
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo County Employees Ratify New Work Contract

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — San Mateo County employees overwhelmingly ratified a new work agreement that includes pay raises, a $2,000 COVID bonus and the addition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday. The more than 2,000 employees including 911 dispatchers, park rangers, city planners, engineers, social workers, food safety workers, healthcare workers and school counselors approved the deal Friday night by a 79% margin. The agreement came after more than four months of negotiations. “This new agreement will immediately impact our lives and working conditions and will begin to address some of the inequities our members have been dealing with for decades,” said AFSCME 829 President Ryan Shannon. Among the key points of the new deal include: Wage increases of 3% upon ratification, another 3% increase in October of 2022 and a 4% wage increase in October 2023. A new retiree healthcare benefit Increased vacation accruals San Mateo County employees had been working under an expired contract since October 2021 after both sides couldn’t agree to a new contract.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Painful Childhood, Powerful Memories Help Drive Oakland Woman’s Leadership, Mentoring

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Students Rising Above scholars are not just resilient and courageous. They are also often community leaders. And Patty Martinez is no exception, as she leads with change in her East Bay community. On a recent weekday morning, Martinez joined Oakland-based advocacy group Community Works’ team circle as the non-profit welcomed its newest members. As interim program manager for the organization, Martinez helps facilitate its restorative justice community conferencing program which helps young people and their families constructively reconcile with themselves and those they’ve harmed. Martinez is also a past participant at Project WHAT!, a program for kids who...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland City Council Approves A’s Howard Terminal Ball Park Final Environmental Impact Report

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — With a future move to Las Vegas still in play, the Oakland City Council overwhelmingly approved the final environmental impact report for the proposed new Howard Terminal Ball Park late Thursday night, maintaining hope the A’s will decide to remain in the Bay Area. After hours of debate, councilmembers voted 6-2 — with Noel Gallo and Carroll Fife casing the negative votes — to approve the plan which was a major milestone in the city’s battle to remain the home of the American League franchise. But there is still much work needed. A binding financial agreement between the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Arrest Man Suspected In At Least 9 Recent Bank Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco announced an arrest Friday in connection with at least nine bank robberies that have taken place across the city over the past month. The robberies, which began on January 25, all followed a similar modus operandi where the suspect would hand the teller a threatening note demanding money, SFPD said in a statement. In eight of the nine incidents, the tellers provided the suspect cash before he fled the scene. During the robbery spree, police said the suspect allegedly robbed two banks in one day on January 27 and three banks in a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Focus On Domestic Crisis Centers After Fatal Pleasanton Police Shooting

PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) – A fatal officer-involved shooting involving Pleasanton Police and a suspect shines a light on the domestic violence crisis, and the counselors who are ready to help anyone in need. On Thursday, police received a call of a domestic violence situation at an apartment complex on Willow Road. The suspect barricaded himself for three hours before walking out. Police said the man moved towards them carrying a knife, and that’s when officers shot and killed him. Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity. The incident remains under investigation. Tri Valley Haven in Livermore gets 4,000 crisis calls per year. That amounts...
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Injured Oakland Firefighter Remains Hospitalized; 2 Others Released

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland firefighter who was injured while battling a two-alarm blaze in a West Oakland residential building remained hospitalized Wednesday at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco. She was in stable condition, but suffering from the effects of severe smoke inhalation. “The physicians are hopeful she will recover, however the timeline of her release from the hospital will be determined by the progress shown over the course of the coming days,” the department said in a news release. Two other firefighters who were overcome by the smoke and hot air have been released. “Incidents like these are extremely challenging...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Black History Month: East Palo Alto Nonprofit StreetCode Equipping Kids With Tools For Success

By Jocelyn Moran, KPIX EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A city full of culture, history and people with ambitious goals – sits just across from wealthy, affluent Palo Alto. The physical divider — Highway 101. While you may live just blocks away from a tech company, access to the technology or the tools to be successful could be beyond your grasp. StreetCode Academy, a nonprofit organization, has been aiming to change that. “We offer free technology training to communities of color,” said Olatunde Sobomehin, the founding CEO of StreetCode. “That means we offer classes in coding, entrepreneurship and...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Mystery Patient At Oakland’s Highland Hospital Identified

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officials at Highland Hospital in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon announced they have solved a mystery, identifying a patient being treated in the intensive care unit. Alameda Health Systems said the mystery patient arrived at the hospital on February 7 without any identification. He is described as White, 5-foot-7, 189 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. The hospital released a statement Wednesday afternoon stating that family had come forward and identified the patient. “The family has come forward to identify the patient. We are thankful to the public for their outpouring of support and information. The AHS clinical team,...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
51K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy