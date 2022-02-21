ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Northwestern hands Illinois ninth-straight loss

By Bret Beherns
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Aaliyah Nye hit five 3-pointers and Erika Porter scored a new career high 13 points off the bench but Northwestern handed Illinois its ninth-straight loss, 82-59, Sunday afternoon at State Farm Center. Illinois drops to 6-17 overall this season, 1-11 in Big Ten play, with two games left in the regular season.

