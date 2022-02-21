ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Uncharted’ Earns Impressive Opening Weekend Numbers at the Box Office

By Joe Rutland
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It turned out to be a banner box office weekend for actor Mark Wahlberg and his new film Uncharted. The movie opened up on Friday. What type of numbers did it post? We get some help about that with a boost from The Hollywood Reporter. It is looking at some big...

Deadline

‘Uncharted’: Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg’s Sony PlayStation Pic Looks To Score $70M+ Global Haul This Weekend – Box Office Preview

Sony will release its first movie of 2022, and second Tom Holland title after Spider-Man: No Way Home, over the four-day Presidents Day weekend. Uncharted is expected to bring in a $70 million-plus haul worldwide. Broken down, that’s another $40M overseas from 47 markets starting Wednesday with France and Korea, then traveling to Australia, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and Norway. The movie, directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the 15-year-old Amy Henning-created Sony PlayStation video game, has already bagged $22M from last weekend’s offshore start in 15 markets including the UK, Russia and Spain, where it ranked No. 1. The...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Uncharted Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg’s Video Game Movie

Anticipation has been growing for years to see “cool guy” Nathan Drake on the big screen and, now, the Uncharted premiere is just around the corner. Tom Holland plays Drake, and the mustached-Mark Wahlberg also stars in the Naughty Dog game adaptation as his mentor, Victor Sullivan. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its February 18 release, so let’s take a look at how successful they think this transition from video game to stunt-filled action flick.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Shocking Moment He Found Out ‘Uncharted’ Was Getting Made

Mark Wahlberg is finally opening up about his new movie Uncharted and he’s apologizing to fans for teasing them for so long about it. It’s been a long time coming. Mark Wahlberg has been teasing fans about a movie adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game, Uncharted, for the better part of the last decade. Now it’s officially set to hit theaters. Walhberg told CinemaBlend that his enthusiasm for the project got the best of him.
MOVIES
Person
Ruben Fleischer
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Ferdinand Magellan
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg’s New Adventure Flick ‘Uncharted’ Kicked Off to Hot Start Overseas: See the Numbers

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s new action-adventure movie, “Uncharted,” is performing off the charts as it premieres for the first time overseas. The move is based on a popular video game series and hit 15 different offshore markets before it will make its domestic debut on February 18. So far, it’s showing up to dominate at the international box office. The movie grossed a total of $21.5 million. It performed exceptionally well in the UK, Spain, and Russia.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Cinema Blend

Uncharted Interviews With Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg And More!

Uncharted stars Tom Holland (Nathan Drake), Mark Wahlberg (Victor Sullivan), Sophia Ali (Chloe Frazer) and Tati Gabrielle (Braddock) discuss their new video game adaptation movie in this interview with CinemaBlend Managing Director Sean O’Connell. Tom Holland shares the stunt he calls “the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Mark Wahlberg opens up about why his Max Payne adaptation didn’t work and yes, we sneak a Spider-Man: No Way Home question in there.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Struggled With Cat Allergies While Filming ‘Uncharted’

Mark Wahlberg is sharing one of the difficulties of filming his latest film Uncharted. Hint: It has to do with some serious cat allergies. Mark Wahlberg is an accomplished actor. Having experience on all different kinds of sets, there was one specific challenge he faced while filming Uncharted. It involves his cat allergy. In the film, his character Sully owns a cat, meaning that Wahlberg had to be around his animal co-star a lot. The long-haired feline named Mr. Whiskers is adorable in the film, but certainly gave Wahlberg the sniffles.
PETS
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Tom Holland's latest adventure 'Uncharted' tops box office

Tom Holland might be without his Spider-Man suit in 'œUncharted,' but his latest action-adventure is still doing good business at the North American box office. The video game adaptation starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg is on its way to earning $51 million over the long Presidents Day weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Sony Pictures estimated its Friday through Sunday grosses will be $44.2 million, putting it at No. 1.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Tom Holland's Uncharted tops the box office on President's Day Weekend earning $51million while Channing Tatum's Dog draws in a female audience and earns $18million

Tom Holland's new film, Uncharted, is taking the Presidents Day Weekend box office by the storm as it earns $51million in just four days. The Sony Pictures production was released on February 18 and is based on the iconic Uncharted video game series. Holland stars as memorable hero Nathan Drake.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

New Tom Hanks Movie Gets Christmas Premiere Date

Sony executives said they “hit the lottery” after buying the rights for a new Tom Hanks comedy for a record amount last week. A Man Called Otto boasts several big names in front of and behind the camera. But Sony will have to wait until Christmas to see if they can cash in that winning ticket.
MOVIES
Bay News 9

'Uncharted' opens atop box office with $44.1M

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — "Uncharted" is on course for a big President's Day weekend, opening with $44.1 million Friday through Sunday to lead all films in North America, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The adventure film — based on a video game and starring Tom Holland of "Spider-Man"...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Korea Box Office: ‘Uncharted’ Opens on Top With $2 Million Take

The U.S.-made action adventure film “Uncharted” took a comfortable first place a the South Korean box office on its first weekend of release. “Uncharted” took $2.12 million between Friday and Sunday, grabbing 53% of the total Korean market, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). Over five days since its Wednesday opening, the film earned $3.00 million.
MOVIES
Deadline

