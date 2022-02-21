'We are not alike': Warriors' Draymond Green tells All-Star Game crew not to compare him to Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Draymond Green, the defensive heart of the Golden State Warriors for a decade, really doesn’t like being compared to a certain three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner. And he said as much again at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Green was named to his fourth All-Star team this season but sat out the game because of a lower-back injury. He was mic'd up from the sideline, however, and he didn’t hold back during the first half when the TNT announcing crew mentioned him alongside other historically great defensive players, including Utah center and fellow All-Star Rudy Gobert.

Fresh off being booed by the Cleveland fans before the game, Green cut off Shaquille O’Neal and said, "You keep mentioning me in the same sentence with him. We are not alike."

When Kenny Smith asked Green to clarify who “him” was, Green made it clear he meant Gobert. Which led TNT’s Ernie Johnson to poke some fun at their newest crew member. “Did we strike a nerve? Apply a tourniquet down there,” Johnson joked.

Ernie got a laugh from Draymond with that one.

Soon after, the 7-foot-1 Gobert made an impressive, near-360-degree dunk that Smith couldn’t help citing to take a jab at Green: “Maybe Draymond-like,” Smith said .

Earlier this month, Green mocked Gobert on TNT for crying during a 2019 press conference after not being named an All-Star: “I mean, the man cried on national television when he didn’t make the All-Star team,” Green said. “Thank God he’s made the next three.”

And last year, after Gobert was exploited defensively in Utah’s Game 6 playoff loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, Green doubled down on his previous comments about why he, not Gobert, should have been named Defensive Player of the Year.