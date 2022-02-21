ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

'We are not alike': Warriors' Draymond Green tells All-Star Game crew not to compare him to Rudy Gobert

By Greg Keraghosian
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLjg8_0eKKdPlt00
Draymond Green at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Draymond Green, the defensive heart of the Golden State Warriors for a decade, really doesn’t like being compared to a certain three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner. And he said as much again at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Green was named to his fourth All-Star team this season but sat out the game because of a lower-back injury. He was mic'd up from the sideline, however, and he didn’t hold back during the first half when the TNT announcing crew mentioned him alongside other historically great defensive players, including Utah center and fellow All-Star Rudy Gobert.

Fresh off being booed by the Cleveland fans before the game, Green cut off Shaquille O’Neal and said, "You keep mentioning me in the same sentence with him. We are not alike."

When Kenny Smith asked Green to clarify who “him” was, Green made it clear he meant Gobert. Which led TNT’s Ernie Johnson to poke some fun at their newest crew member. “Did we strike a nerve? Apply a tourniquet down there,” Johnson joked.

Ernie got a laugh from Draymond with that one.

Soon after, the 7-foot-1 Gobert made an impressive, near-360-degree dunk that Smith couldn’t help citing to take a jab at Green: “Maybe Draymond-like,” Smith said .

Earlier this month, Green mocked Gobert on TNT for crying during a 2019 press conference after not being named an All-Star: “I mean, the man cried on national television when he didn’t make the All-Star team,” Green said. “Thank God he’s made the next three.”

And last year, after Gobert was exploited defensively in Utah’s Game 6 playoff loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, Green doubled down on his previous comments about why he, not Gobert, should have been named Defensive Player of the Year.

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Is A Little Jealous Of LeBron James: "I Would Like My Name In The Conversations Of Greatest Of All Time. I'm Not In That Conversation, He Is."

LeBron James is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest players in NBA history. LeBron is often considered the icon of his generation, taking the mantle from Michael Jordan and carrying it forward into the modern era. And he continues to strive for success to this day, as he is still one of the best players in the NBA.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

What Michael Jordan Told Dennis Rodman At The NBA Top 75 Event: “What Up, Boy? Man, I Can’t Complain. When You Gonna Come And Hang Out With Me? Come On, Man, Come Hang Out With Me. You Know I Miss Ya."

Michael Jordan made a 'surprising' appearance at the 2022 All-Star Game, where he and the other 74 greatest players of all time were supposed to gather to receive a big homage from the NBA. It was reported that he couldn't attend the event since he was at the mythical Daytona 500.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Awkwardly Ignores Charles Barkley During NBA's 75th Anniversary Ceremony

Among the many moments of All-Star weekend, Michael Jordan's awkward "encounter" with Charles Barkley is starting to pick up some steam. As Jordan was exchanging pleasantries with some of his peers, he passed right by the former basketball star without saying a single word. In a video that has been posted online, you can see MJ quickly glance over to Barkley before walking off like he wasn't even there.
NBA
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
ESPN

Curry blazing her own trail in Portland as an assistant

PORTLAND, Ore. --  When Edniesha Curry first found out new Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was interested in talking with her, she was skeptical. After all, the California-born Curry was a longtime Lakers fan who rued when Billups and the Detroit Pistons beat Los Angeles in the 2004 NBA Finals.
NBA
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Awkward Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley Video Is Trending

If there’s one thing we know about Michael Jordan (other than his greatness) is that he takes things personal and isn’t beyond holding a grudge or two. Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were pretty close during their playing career. However, years into retirement, the relationship soured after Jordan took exception to some of Barkley’s criticisms of MJ’s management of the Hornets.
NBA
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

SFGate

