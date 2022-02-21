ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes hang on for rare victory over Stars

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEm3n_0eKKdEJ800

Nick Schmaltz had a goal with two assists and Scott Wedgewood made 17 of his 32 saves in the third period as the Arizona Coyotes pulled out a rare win over the visiting Dallas Stars, coming out on top 3-1 on Sunday at Glendale, Ariz.

Schmaltz assisted on Lawson’s Crouse’s goal just after the midway point of the second period, recorded a tie-breaking score later in the middle frame and assisted on Clayton Keller’s empty netter in the final minute as the Coyotes snapped a five-game home losing streak. Arizona beat Dallas for just the second time in the last 15 meetings going back to 2016.

Wedgewood, making his first start since Feb. 1, came through in the third period when Arizona was outshot 17-5. His sliding glove save on Dallas’ Jason Robertson with 2:39 remaining loomed large.

Roope Hintz scored his team-leading 22nd goal for the Stars and Jake Oettinger made 24 saves. Dallas entered with four victories in its last five games while seeing a season-high six-game road winning streak come to an end.

Following a pedestrian first period where Arizona outshot the Stars 12-7, the Coyotes finally struck fist. With 9:47 remaining in the second period, Crouse planted himself perfectly in front of the Dallas net to push in Schmaltz’s pass from behind the goal.

The Stars would tie the game just 57 seconds later through some pinball-like precision. Miro Heiskanen threw the puck toward the Arizona net, and it glanced off the stick of Joe Pavelski. The puck then hit the foot of a Hintz and finally went off the skate of Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere before crossing the goal line. Hintz was credited with the goal.

Schmaltz regained the lead for the Coyotes on a power play, with 2:55 remaining in the second period. On the heels of a face-off win, Schmaltz fired the puck from the slot, then off Heiskanen’s stick and through the legs of Oettinger for the 2-1 Arizona advantage.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Clayton Keller
Person
Scott Wedgewood
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Nick Schmaltz
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces He Is Suing LeBron James

A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
NBA
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#Blue Jackets#Wedgewood
The Spun

Former MLB Player, Longtime Broadcaster Dead At 67

The Seattle Mariners, along with the rest of the MLB family, are mourning the loss of former player and broadcaster Julio Cruz. On Wednesday, the team’s official handle announced Cruz’s untimely death. “We are saddened by the passing of original Mariner and current broadcaster Julio Cruz,” the Mariners...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Died Thursday At 73

On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
NFL
KTSM

Two former Aggies selected in 2022 USFL Draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two former NM State football players will continue their journey in professional football after being selected in Wednesday’s USFL Draft. The USFL will begin their inaugural season on April 16, 2022.   Larry Rose III became the first Aggie selected to the USFL when the New Orleans Breakers called his name with the […]
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

43K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy