ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Apartment Fire In Duncanville Destroys 16 Units, Displaces Nearly 40

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hhn5e_0eKKcYtT00

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly 40 people were left without homes after an apartment fire in Duncanville destroyed 16 units on Feb. 20.

The Duncanville Fire Department said that the fire started around 2 p.m. on the 800 block of Link Drive. It grew into a 2nd alarm fire, and the response involved units from Duncanville, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, and Ovilla.

(credit: American Red Cross – DFW/North Texas Region)

Although 16 units of the building were either completely destroyed or left with serious smoke and/or water damage, the fire was contained to a single structure and no injuries or deaths were reported.

The Red Cross responded to the scene and is offering immediate support to those affected by the fire.

(credit: American Red Cross – DFW/North Texas Region)

In anticipation of the cold weather on the way this week, the Red Cross offered the following tips to help avoid fires:

  • All heaters need space. Keep children, pets and things that can burn (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets, and rugs) at least three feet away from heating equipment.
  • If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface (such as ceramic tile floor), not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets – never into an extension cord.
  • Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.
  • Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
  • Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

2 Northlake Officers Injured After Truck Collides With 3 Vehicles On I-35W

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Northlake Police officers were injured on Thursday, Feb. 24 when a driver lost control of his truck, crashing into police and civilian vehicles. On Thursday, Feb. 24 at about 9:14 a.m., the officers were on the scene of a motor accident near the 72-mile marker of I-35W southbound. While on the shoulder of the roadway, a commercial truck driver hauling frozen meat products lost control and collided with the two officers’ vehicles and a Ford Explorer. The truck overturned on top of one police vehicle and the officer was trapped inside of his patrol vehicle and had to...
NORTHLAKE, TX
DFW Community News

$100M Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of 3 Dallas Firefighters Severely Injured In Highland Hills Gas Explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for three Dallas firefighters seriously injured after a natural gas explosion at the Highland Hills Apartments in Oak Cliff on September 29, 2021 have filed a $100,000,000 lawsuit. The three injured firefighters, Captain Christopher Gadomski, Engineer Ronald Hall, and Officer Pauline Perez, sustained significant...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desoto, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Duncanville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ovilla, TX
City
Cedar Hill, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Duncanville, TX
City
Grand Prairie, TX
CBS DFW

Leland Barron, 63, Found Dead Floating In Lake Carolyn

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Sixty-three-year-old Leland Barron was found dead, floating in Lake Carolyn the morning of Feb. 18. Investigators said they believe Barron committed suicide. The Irving Police Department is asking anyone with information about Barron’s death to contact them at (972) 273-1010.  Additionally, they may submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.
IRVING, TX
DFW Community News

If You Have To Drive On Icy Roads…

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Patrick Williams is a retired Texas State Trooper who has spent the last 10 years as the chief instructor at Ideal Driving School in Plano. He took CBS 11 out for a lesson on how to drive on ice-covered roads. “If the road is slick...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

TEXPress Managed Lanes Closed Across North Texas On Wednesday

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Icy weather conditions in North Texas have closed businesses, schools and now entire roadways. Officials with the Department of Transportation TEXpress Lanes System are shutting down all of the roadways. On February 23 all managed lanes on the LBJ Express, the North Tarrant Express, and NTE 35W are being closed due to the winter weather and icy conditions. There was no specific time given but say the closures are scheduled to be completed by the afternoon. Express lanes will be shut down across DFW for the evening commute. Same thing was done during the winter storm earlier this month, and...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Heater#American Red Cross#Accident#Dfw North Texas Region#The Red Cross
CBS DFW

CLEAR Alert Cancelled For Missing Dallas Woman Kyaira Nicole Williams

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have cancelled a CLEAR Alert that was issued for Kyaira Nicole Williams, 25, of Dallas, on Tuesday, Feb 22. In confirming the cancellation of the CLEAR Alert, Dallas Police said Wednesday night, “The Dallas Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide which involves a woman. At this time, positive identification has not been made therefore we cannot confirm that the deceased female is that of Ms. Williams. We will provide information as it becomes available.”
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
104K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy