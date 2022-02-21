ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett County deputies arrest man with 150 pounds of marijuana

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DYuI_0eKKbPz900
Nicolas Miranda-Ortega (right) was charged with trafficking marijuana (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says they have charged a man with trafficking after arresting him with nearly 150 pounds of marijuana in his possession.

Deputies say 47-year-old Nicolas Miranda-Ortega was found with 25 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars when he was arrested last week.

Investigators later found 124 pounds of marijuana in another location with the help of investigators from Clayton County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Gang Task Force Unit and the Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit charged Miranda-Ortega with one count of trafficking marijuana.

He is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Parents of teen charged in school shooting to stand trial

A judge on Thursday ordered the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his Michigan high school to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. Rochester Hills District Court Judge Julie Nicholson said following the preliminary examination for Jennifer and James Crumbley that she found enough evidence to send their case to circuit court.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#County Jail#Tv News#The Gang Task Force Unit#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I tried to bully her’: Florida political candidate apologizes for behavior during traffic stop

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man running for Congress in Florida is apologizing for behavior caught on an officer’s body camera during a traffic stop in Sarasota. Martin Hyde is currently running in Florida’s 16th congressional district on a platform of protecting the 2nd amendment and term limits, according to his campaign website. He describes himself as “A former professional soccer player, a driven local business owner, and father of four boys.”
SARASOTA, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Jurors convict 3 ex-Minneapolis officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

MINNEAPOLIS — Three former Minneapolis police officers who were at the scene of George Floyd’s killing were convicted Thursday of violating his civil rights. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were convicted in a federal court of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes on a Minneapolis street on May 25, 2020, The Associated Press reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. official accused of faking 2 pregnancies also planned 2 fake weddings, friend says

ATLANTA — A former Georgia state official accused of faking two pregnancies also faked planning two weddings, according to her friends. Robin Folsom has been indicted on four counts of identity fraud and false statements. She made more than $100,000 a year as the former communications director for the state’s vocational rehab agency. Prosecutors said she faked two pregnancies between October 2019 and May 2021 in order to collect thousands of dollars in leave pay.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
122K+
Followers
91K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy