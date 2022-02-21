Gwinnett County deputies arrest man with 150 pounds of marijuana

Nicolas Miranda-Ortega (right) was charged with trafficking marijuana (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says they have charged a man with trafficking after arresting him with nearly 150 pounds of marijuana in his possession.

Deputies say 47-year-old Nicolas Miranda-Ortega was found with 25 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars when he was arrested last week.

Investigators later found 124 pounds of marijuana in another location with the help of investigators from Clayton County.

The Gang Task Force Unit and the Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit charged Miranda-Ortega with one count of trafficking marijuana.

He is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

