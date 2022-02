Not many bands can claim they’re having the best year of their career exactly 50 years into their run. All right — not any bands can make such a claim, historically, except for Sparks, which saw its star rise dramatically in 2021 due not to any recording or touring activity but as film creators and stars, with “Annette” and “The Sparks Brothers,” respectively. A resumption of the sibling duo’s day job was destined to be quite the victory lap, and the Mael brothers got off to quite a sprinting start in that regard with a rousingly celebratory homecoming show Monday night at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, a town that is definitely big enough for both nights of a two-night stand that sold out instantaneously last fall.

