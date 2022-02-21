ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Recap: Stars' six-game road winning streak ends with loss to Coyotes

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ariz. -- Much like the Avalanche on Tuesday ran into a brick wall in Jake Oettinger, the Stars on Sunday ran into one by the name of Scott Wedgewood. Despite throwing 33 shots on net, including 17 in the third period alone, the Stars saw their six-game road winning streak...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Tradin' Jabs with Luc Robitaille | The President Speaks

Hockey Hall of Famer and President of the LA Kings Luc Robitaille joined Jack Jablonski on Tradin' Jabs this week to discuss and assess all things Kings from hockey guru's point of view. Robitaille, who has spent over 28 years in the Kings Organization, spoke to Jablonski about the retooling phase, the importance of the veterans and what they mean to the team, his satisfaction with the Kings prospects and tons more!
NHL
NHL

BUF@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are seeking their fourth consecutive victory tonight against the Sabres at the Bell Centre. Martin St-Louis' squad was dominant in a 5-2 thumping of the Maple Leafs on Monday night. Leading the way offensively was the line of Josh Anderson (2 goals, 1 assist), Cole Caufield...
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Stars find a way to grind out two points against Jets

Dallas improves to 7-1 in overtimes this season and gets back into the win column against a desperate Winnipeg team. Things weren't looking all that great for the Stars for most of their game against the Jets on Wednesday. They trailed twice and couldn't generate anything on five power plays. But just when it seemed like they'd go quietly into the night, they came alive.
NHL
NHL

3 Things: Penguins Practice 02.22.22

The Penguins took the ice on Tuesday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Here are the biggest takeaways... Teddy Blueger joined his teammates for the first time since undergoing surgery on Jan. 24 to repair a fractured jaw, wearing a white no-contact jersey and a full face shield. He had been skating on his own prior to this.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from defeating Edmonton

Tampa Bay's home contest Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers was a tricky proposition for the Lightning. The Bolts were playing their first game in eight days, the last time they took the ice coming February 15 in a 6-3 victory over the Devils in New Jersey. Also, Tampa Bay is competing in the organization's first outdoor game Saturday when it takes part in the NHL Stadium Series versus the Predators at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. There might have been a tendency to overlook the Oilers and ahead to that historic event.
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens

MONTREAL - Brandon Biro is expected to make his NHL debut for the Sabres tonight against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Biro, 23, was recalled from Rochester on Tuesday. He centered a line with Mark Jankowski and Rasmus Asplund during Buffalo's morning skate. Coverage on MSG begins at 7...
NHL
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 51: Dallas Stars (28-20-2, 58 points) vs. Nashville Predators (29-18-4, 62 points) When: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: Bally Sports Southwest (Josh...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANUCKS

FLAMES (30-13-6) @ CANUCKS (24-22-6) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (64) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (25) Canucks:. Points - J.T. Miller (53) Goals - Miller (18)
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Scott Wedgewood
Person
Nick Schmaltz
NHL

LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Gila River Arena (Glendale, Arizona) Coyotes: 12 - 33 - 4 (28 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 7 (59 pts) The Kings have scored three or more goals in seven of their last nine games. In those games, the Kings are 6-0-1.
NHL
NHL

Video Review: WPG @ DAL - 0:54 of Overtime

Video review determined that Tyler Seguin’s shot at 4:06 (0:54 elapsed time) completely crossed the Winnipeg goal line in a legal fashion. Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line/High-Sticking The Puck. Result: Goal Dallas. Explanation: Video review determined that Tyler Seguin's shot at 4:06 (0:54 elapsed time) completely crossed...
NHL
NHL

SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

My Rival - Last season, the Capitals and the New York Rangers were co-denizens of the temporarily cobbled East Division, and they faced one another eight times in a truncated 56-game regular season slate. The two longtime rivals have faced each other more in the same season only once, back in the 1992-93 season when they met nine times as co-inhabitants of the Patrick Division, in a season with an 84-game regular season schedule.
NHL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Kraken

SEATTLE - The Bruins will have Brad Marchand back in the lineup as they begin a monster six-game, 12-day road trip on Thursday night with their inaugural visit to Seattle. Marchand returns against the Kraken after sitting out the last six games as he served his suspension for roughing and high-sticking.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Dallas Stars Hockey Club#Digital#Dallasstars Com#The Stars Nhl#Third Star Of
NHL

Gameday Guide: Feb. 24 at Florida

Werenski out as Blue Jackets try to change fortunes against Panthers. For today's game preview, we wrote about how the Blue Jackets have overcome adversity and injuries of late to post their best stretch of the season. And Thursday brought another blow with the news All-Star defenseman Zach Werenski did...
NHL
NHL

DeAngelo, Smith To Miss Time Due To Injuries

Two players that were not with the team for today's skate were Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Smith, both of whom will miss a chunk of time per Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. DeAngelo, who leads all Carolina defensemen with his 40 points in 43 games, will miss "about a month" per Brind'Amour. The first-year Cane left Monday's win over Philadelphia just four minutes into the second period after letting go a slap shot from the blue line just seconds into his shift. He would not return and today the reigning Jack Adams Award winner said that it was an injury to his midsection that will now cause him to be out of the lineup until approximately March 24. Describing it as "long-term", Brind'Amour said that DeAngelo had experienced some discomfort before the shot attempt, then that was what "pushed it over the edge".
HOCKEY
NHL

2022 NHL Stadium Series by the numbers

NASHVILLE, TENN. - A look at the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ "By the Numbers." 1 - The 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at Nissan Stadium will be the first NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning will become the 27th different NHL franchise to compete in a regular-season outdoor game.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blues

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-10) will host Craig Berube's St. Louis Blues (29-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the first of two meetings this season between the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

The Wrap: Kings Edge Coyotes, 3-2

The Arizona Coyotes fell 3-2 in a tightly contested matchup with the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday Night (Feb. 23) at Gila River Arena. Clayton Keller scored for the fourth consecutive game while Barrett Hayton tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, but a late third-period goal from Viktor Arvidsson, his second of the game, gave the Kings a lead they wouldn't relinquish as they held on to win.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Lightning 5, Oilers 3

TAMPA, FL - Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman extended their respective goal-scoring streaks on Wednesday but the Oilers comeback attempt fell short in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning. Three straight goals by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions late in the first and early in the second gave the...
NHL
NHL

Jets fall to Stars on reviewed overtime goal

DALLAS - Something about overtime at American Airlines Center doesn't seem to sit well with the Winnipeg Jets lately. Just 12 days ago, the Jets fell to the Stars in overtime after tying the game late. On Wednesday night, it was the Stars tying the game in the third and then snatching a 3-2 overtime win on Tyler Seguin's 17th goal of the campaign just 54 seconds into three-on-three.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy