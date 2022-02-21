Is Meta Platforms Basically A Tobacco Company? And The Consequences

The Apple privacy changes are serious but Meta is using machine learning to mitigate data limitations for targeting and measurement. In the 4Q21 earnings call after the market closed on February 2nd, Meta (FB) said they expect 1Q22 revenue to only be in the range of $27 to $29 billion which is just 3% to 11% higher than 1Q21 revenue. By contrast, Snap (SNAP) said in their 4Q21 earnings release that they expect 1Q22 revenue to be between $1,030 million and $1,080 million which is 34% to 40% higher than their 1Q21 number of $769.6 million. In terms of size, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) are close competitors despite the fact that they are in a different part of the ad funnel. Quarterly advertising for Amazon went up 33% from $7,350 million in 4Q20 to $9,716 million in 4Q21. Google’s quarterly advertising was also up 33% going from $46,199 million in 4Q20 to $61,239 million in 4Q21. Meta advertising grew at a slower rate, increasing by 20% from $27,187 million in 4Q20 to $32,639 million in 4Q21. Meta stock closed at $323 on the day of their 4Q21 call and it sank after hours. One day later, Meta closed down at $237.76 on February 3rd.

