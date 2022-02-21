ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Meta Platforms Basically A Tobacco Company? And The Consequences

By Security Analysis
 3 days ago
Meta's main business is not loved, but used by billions of addicted users. My colleagues and I recently got into a discussion about Meta Platforms (FB). We were amazed about the crash of the stock, and we started talking about all the obvious aspects of the company. I was...

Meta Platforms: Time To Engage Or Victim Of The Tech Sell-Off

Meta has seen a fierce sell-off at the start of 2022, as this year is setting up to be a tough year, this time for real. Shares of Meta (FB) have seen an initial rebound after a few dismal weeks and months, now trading at $230 per share. Shares have sold off 40% from the highs in September, which is a disastrous percentage decline, but actually looks relatively strong compared to some of its peers.
Large facility for Meta, parent company of Facebook, coming to Idaho

KUNA — A Meta data center is coming to Kuna, the first project of its kind for the company in Idaho. Officials debuted plans for the project at a gathering Wednesday morning. Meta, which is the parent company of Facebook, plans to invest $800 million to build 960,000-square-foot facility and further develop local infrastructure, including building wastewater and sewer infrastructure, said Darcy Nothnagle, director of global data center community and economic development for Meta. ...
Meta Platforms Vs. ByteDance: The Impact Of TikTok On Instagram

Due to the success of its Shoppertainment strategy, TikTok has become a major player in the social media and e-commerce industry. TikTok (BDNCE) combines its addictive entertainment with highly successful advertising to create a Shoppertainment approach that is a massive threat to Meta's (FB) eCommerce and Social Media strategy. In Meta's recent earnings call, the company acknowledged the growing demand for TikTok's short format video, which was adapted into Instagram's Reels format in August 2020. However, despite the launch, Meta has yet to successfully master the market in FY2021, while TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, reported massive YoY revenue growth of 70% in the same year. Nonetheless, considering how Meta has navigated multiple competitions through technology adaptation or acquisition over the years, we are confident in its ability to turn this situation around.
Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
Meta Platforms' Clear Message To Regulators

Meta’s Q4 results were not bad, but Q1 guidance was poor. This article will mainly go over Meta's (FB) Q4 earnings, although we will also talk about management's message to regulators and capital allocation in general. These two topics should be of utmost importance for any Meta shareholder as the future of the company will depend on the regulatory environment and management's ability to allocate capital.
Meta Platforms: Cheaper Now Than Bottom Of COVID Crash

Shares of Meta Platforms took a nosedive after a "big" earnings miss. Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) has taken a nasty hit to share price since February 3 after Q4 earnings came in short. EPS missed estimates by $0.15 finishing the quarter at $3.67. The stock is down more than 30% in the week following the release, wiping out $286 billion in market cap. Ouch.
Meta Platforms: Don't Blame It On Apple, Metaverse Played A Bigger Role

Recently, Meta Platforms tumbled 26% in a single trading day, as investors digested the company's fourth quarter earnings release. By now, you've probably heard about Meta Platforms' (FB) unprecedented 26% post-earnings selloff. Wiping out $251 billion in market cap in a single day, it was the biggest one-day decline in stock market history. Shortly prior to the selloff, Meta released a fourth quarter report which showed a beat on revenue but a miss on earnings. While Meta earned more ad revenue than analysts were expecting, its Reality Labs business lost a colossal amount of money. That plus management guiding just 3%-11% revenue growth for Q1 led to an avalanche of negative sentiment.
Meta Is A Solid Company Despite Challenges

The Apple privacy changes are serious but Meta is using machine learning to mitigate data limitations for targeting and measurement. In the 4Q21 earnings call after the market closed on February 2nd, Meta (FB) said they expect 1Q22 revenue to only be in the range of $27 to $29 billion which is just 3% to 11% higher than 1Q21 revenue. By contrast, Snap (SNAP) said in their 4Q21 earnings release that they expect 1Q22 revenue to be between $1,030 million and $1,080 million which is 34% to 40% higher than their 1Q21 number of $769.6 million. In terms of size, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) are close competitors despite the fact that they are in a different part of the ad funnel. Quarterly advertising for Amazon went up 33% from $7,350 million in 4Q20 to $9,716 million in 4Q21. Google’s quarterly advertising was also up 33% going from $46,199 million in 4Q20 to $61,239 million in 4Q21. Meta advertising grew at a slower rate, increasing by 20% from $27,187 million in 4Q20 to $32,639 million in 4Q21. Meta stock closed at $323 on the day of their 4Q21 call and it sank after hours. One day later, Meta closed down at $237.76 on February 3rd.
Meta Platforms Inc.: Headwinds In 2022 But All Is Not Lost

Meta Platforms stock has lost more than a quarter of its market cap within the last 6 months from an all-time high of over $380;. Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) gained about 23% during 2021, underperforming S&P 500's 27%. The company has further lost almost one-third of its market cap during the previous week after it announced its fourth-quarter results. FB stock is currently trading at about $220, down from $338.5 YTD.
Meta Platforms: The Competition Is Fierce

Meta Platforms is a highly profitable, cash flow positive company with a basically "good" competitive position. What a month February has been for Meta Platforms (FB). After reporting its earnings on February 2, the company's stock fell 26% in a single day, then fell further over the course of the month. At one point, it looked like FB was starting to find a bottom near $217. But then Alphabet (GOOG) announced that it was considering app tracking changes similar to the Apple (AAPL) changes that cost FB so much, and its stock fell further.
Meta Platforms elevates Clegg to top policy leadership role

Meta Platforms (FB -3.2%) policy chief Nick Clegg is getting a promotion to a top executive seat - a sign that CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg are taking a further step away from setting the company's policy course. Clegg - formerly the UK's Deputy Prime Minister...
Why BofA Loves This Digital Advertising Platform Company

Although AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: ADTH) is a smaller player in the competitive digital advertising space, there is long-term opportunity as its target addressable market is expected to grow more than 20% for the next several years, according to BofA Securities. The AdTheorent Holding Analyst: Nat Schindler initiated coverage...
Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 3.74% to $219.55 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.78% to 13,791.15 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.43% to 34,738.06. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $164.78 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Meta falls from ranks of 10 most valuable companies

Meta has tumbled out of the world’s 10 largest companies by market value, hammered by its worst monthly stock decline ever. Once the world’s sixth-largest company with a valuation in excess of $1 trillion, the Facebook parent closed on Thursday with a value of $565 billion, placing it in 11th place behind Tencent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
