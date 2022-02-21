This cinema dolly makes short work of uneven terrain to make your filmmaking dreams come true

I defy you to find a better place to rest your headphones than on the heads of Iron Man or Loki, or even Thanos. If, however, you’re on the market for an incredibly cool headphone stand, the folks at Angled can easily hook you up. Armed with a fleet of 3D printers, the folks at Angled build some of the most incredible pop-culture-inspired headphone holders (and even gaming controller stands). Based out of USA, Angled 3D prints each headphone stand out of PLA to order, and offers a wide selection to choose from. Their Marvel collection is incredibly exhaustive, with possibly every main superhero you could imagine. Their golden Iron Man bust remains a personal favorite, although the Loki head (with his elaborate horned headgear), the Spiderman-Venom head, and even the Black Panther head are truly eye-catching, to say the least! Want something less bulky, Angled even has an Iron Man hand to hold your headphones! (Infinity Gauntlet with Stones not included)

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO