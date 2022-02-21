ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This cinema dolly makes short work of uneven terrain to make your filmmaking dreams come true

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise of smartphones has made almost anyone an aspiring filmmaker, trying to capture precious moments in an almost dramatic fashion. Some of these budding creatives graduate from phones to more sophisticated cameras, but the amount of extra equipment they need can be a bit overwhelming. What if you could replace...

DIY Photography

Five annoying photography trends that need to go away

Every era has its trends in art, and photography in 2020s is no exception. Some trends may be here to stay, some are just a fad that will go away – and some of them you might find utterly annoying. In this video, Adam Karnacz of First Man Photography...
Typewriter concept reinvented for nostalgic, digital users

If you’re of the age that you were able to hold or use one, you probably have a love-hate relationship with the typewriter. If you only know of this through pictures, gather around the digital fire children, and let me tell you about why people are still nostalgic for this device even decades after it’s all but extinct and why we’re getting a concept device for a reinvented version of it.
The Phoblographer

Photographer Brett Stanley Makes Beautiful Magic Happen Underwater

“Props like couches are weighted down to make them sink, but they can be a pain in the ass – with one mattress needing almost 100 pounds before it started to sink,” says photographer Brett Stanley to us in an interview. “Most of the time I’m gutting furniture to remove all the foam and float stuff to make it easier – but they also tend to leach loads of dirt and color into the water as well, so by the time the set is dressed the water can be pretty murky.” Brett’s work was featured on our site before with his friend Christina Ren. And where most others might sit and composite all day, Brett works to build the sets himself for his surreal photos.
Esquire

This Viral TikTok Lightbulb Will Make Your Lighting Dreams Come True

When the world failed us, TikTok saved the day. Over the past couple of years, the short-form video platform skyrocketed in popularity as many of us (1 billion to be exact) turned to the app for a dose of inspiration and laughs when life itself was crumbling. For me, an e-commerce writer with a weak constitution, that meant tons of retail therapy.
These MARVEL Superhero 3D-printed headphone stands are equal parts nerdy and downright cool!

I defy you to find a better place to rest your headphones than on the heads of Iron Man or Loki, or even Thanos. If, however, you’re on the market for an incredibly cool headphone stand, the folks at Angled can easily hook you up. Armed with a fleet of 3D printers, the folks at Angled build some of the most incredible pop-culture-inspired headphone holders (and even gaming controller stands). Based out of USA, Angled 3D prints each headphone stand out of PLA to order, and offers a wide selection to choose from. Their Marvel collection is incredibly exhaustive, with possibly every main superhero you could imagine. Their golden Iron Man bust remains a personal favorite, although the Loki head (with his elaborate horned headgear), the Spiderman-Venom head, and even the Black Panther head are truly eye-catching, to say the least! Want something less bulky, Angled even has an Iron Man hand to hold your headphones! (Infinity Gauntlet with Stones not included)
DIY Photography

Underwater photos show a mermaid and a diver in a real WWII diving suit

“What better way to engage a child’s curiosity and inspire community support for sea life than to create truly unique underwater art?” wonders photographer Brett Stanley. So, he embarked on an ambitious project of creating a photo essay that involved World War II diving gear, a real-life mermaid, and lots of imagination. The Diver and the Mermaid project was born, a photo series commemorating the brave divers from history, but also inspiring our wonder and curiosity.
Robb Report

This $30 Yard Sale Find Is Actually a Dürer Drawing Worth Over $10 Million

Studying the art at the next yard sale you end up at could pay off—big time. A drawing purchased at a yard sale in 2017 looks to be the work German artist Albrecht Dürer, reports CNN. Although its anonymous owner spent just $30 for the ink drawing, experts believe it could be worth as much as $10 million. Dürer was a German painter, printmaker and theorist who lived from 1471 until 1528. Best known for his observational style, which can be seen in works like “Young Hare” (1502), he is considered perhaps the best German artist of his time and one of...
Upworthy

No, these aren't photos. They're super precise hyperrealistic paintings by a Japanese artist.

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
Motorious

Is The Vanishing Point Challenger Gone Forever?

This what happened to the Dodge Challenger(s). From the charming cowboy antics present in the 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit to the grungy social commentary and intense chasing of The Vanishing Point the idea of a man on a mission on the run from the law has become an American classic. The Movie’s star is Kowalski, tasked with the challenge of transporting a 1970 Dodge Challenger from Denver to San Francisco.
thespruce.com

18 White Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Pop

White kitchens are well-loved for a reason: they’re bright and airy, making even the smallest galley-style kitchen feel more open. The monochromatic approach is a great way to foster a sense of cohesion—but adding a stand-out backsplash might offer a bit more visual interest. Whether you’re hoping to...
Motorious

Ford Model AA Started After 30 Years

Seeing a classic truck sitting in a field, obviously not having been moved for some time just twists the knife in our heart. We have a special spot for these old workhorses like this 1931 Ford Model AA since they literally drove the American economy forward. To see these once-proud machines relegated to enormous lawn decorations just isn’t right, so we love seeing trucks like this one rescued and made to run again.
yankodesign.com

Origami Mudguard uses a clever folding and rolling design to fit onto any bicycle frame

The Musguard Omni starts off as a roll of plastic, but unroll it and fold it along its crease lines, and it transforms from a flimsy plastic sheet to a stiff-yet-flexible mudguard that easily straps to your bike’s frame. If there was ever a practical use for Origami, this would be it. Maybe the James Webb telescope too, but definitely this as well!
