Creighton, NE

Late layup by Hawkins lifts Creighton past Marquette

Connecticut Post
 3 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points and Ryan Hawkins made a layup with 1:55 left to give Creighton the lead en route to an 83-82 win over Marquette on Sunday. Hawkins' layup capped a 7-1 run for the Bluejays. Neither...

Western Iowa Today

Creighton wins at St. John’s behind Hawkins double-double

(New York City) Ryan Hawkins posted 25 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton in their 81-78 win on Wednesday at St. John’s. The Bluejays came back from a seven point halftime deficit. Hawkins shot 10/18 from the field and made four 3-pointers. His stat line also included 2 assists and 2 blocks. Since being held to two points and one rebound in a loss at Seton Hall on February 4th, Hawkins is averaging 21 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The team has won six in a row. In Wednesday’s win Trey Alexander added 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Arthur Kaluma had 12 points including a key basket late.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
