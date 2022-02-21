Late layup by Hawkins lifts Creighton past Marquette
Connecticut Post
3 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points and Ryan Hawkins made a layup with 1:55 left to give Creighton the lead en route to an 83-82 win over Marquette on Sunday. Hawkins' layup capped a 7-1 run for the Bluejays. Neither...
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
HARTFORD — Outstretched arms and beer suds shot into the air above the student section as the UConn men’s basketball team and its fans turned Tuesday into one of the wildest nights in recent XL Center history. No. 21 UConn’s somewhat miraculous 71-69 victory over No. 8 Villanova...
(New York City) Ryan Hawkins posted 25 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton in their 81-78 win on Wednesday at St. John’s. The Bluejays came back from a seven point halftime deficit. Hawkins shot 10/18 from the field and made four 3-pointers. His stat line also included 2 assists and 2 blocks. Since being held to two points and one rebound in a loss at Seton Hall on February 4th, Hawkins is averaging 21 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The team has won six in a row. In Wednesday’s win Trey Alexander added 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Arthur Kaluma had 12 points including a key basket late.
HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 UConn to a 71-69 win over No. 8 Villanova on Tuesday night. Adama Sanogo scored 20 points...
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
Charmin Smith and her players figured they had gone through the worst of the pandemic in 2020-21. COVID-19 precautions had forced the Cal's women's team to hold the first month of practices outdoors on a tennis court with portable baskets. Each player was required to have her own ball and was not allowed to pass it.
Wilton’s Scott Cunningham scored a career-high 35 points to help lead the Colorado College men’s basketball team to a 72-59 win over Austin College on Feb. 13. And that wasn’t even his biggest highlight of the past two weeks. Cunningham nailed a 3-point shot at the buzzer...
She made it to half court, smiled and screamed. Then, last year’s national player of the year began dancing. For the first time since December, the sophomore was dressed in full game attire including her UConn uniform. She participated in all of the team’s warm-up drills, including dribbling, shooting, running and sprinting, as her rehab progression from December knee surgery reaches its final stages.
The University of Albany used a 10-0 run late in the second half to rally past the University of Maine men’s basketball team 72-68 on Wednesday night at Memorial Gymnasium on the Orono campus. UMaine falls to 6-21 overall, 3-13 in America East play. Albany is 13-15, 9-7 in...
7-Pine-Richland (12-11) at 2-Fox Chapel (21-1) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Butler (13-9)/3-Central Catholic (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Pine-Richland had no trouble with No. 10 Bethel Park in a 64-41 first-round victory. Joey Dudkowski, who came into the playoffs averaging 15 points, put up 26 against the Blackhawks. Luke Shanahan added 12 points in the win, the Rams’ second straight after a four-game losing skid late in the regular season. Pine-Richland finished tied with Butler for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated North Hills. The Rams last made a run to a WPIAL title in 2017 when they defeated Butler to capture the 6A crown … Fox Chapel is on a roll, having won 20 games in a row since a 30-point loss to North Hills at the season-opening North Hills tournament Dec. 11. The Foxes held off Central Catholic for the Section 3 title. Fox Chapel averaged 67.8 points in the regular season, good for third in Class 6A behind North Hills (75.3) and Butler (69.8). Senior Eli Yofan leads the Foxes in scoring at 20.4 points a game. He surpassed Matt D’Amico’s all-time Fox Chapel boys basketball scoring record (1,437) with a layup in the second quarter of a Feb. 8 victory over Norwin.
The 2004 Detroit Pistons shocked the basketball world by capturing a title over the dominant Shaq and Kobe Lakers. They would go on to make the Finals the very next year, adding some validity to their Championship the season before. But when the NBA released its list of the Top...
